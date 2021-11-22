0
Stock video
A Man Sits Alone at a Bar
C
- Stock footage ID: 1082760670
Video clip length: 00:57FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2304
|MOV
|2.2 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|42.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:06Close up shot of man paying cash for bill in cafe at night. Paper money banknotes in special book with restaurant check or receipt on table in a cafe outdoors. Hand move book with money away.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Attractive man is drinking lager beer that was given to him by bartender in a pub. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).