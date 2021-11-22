0
Stock video
Man leaving a dance floor in an entertainment centre or disco under colorful purple lighting with copyspace
T
By T Tale
- Stock footage ID: 1082759848
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|21.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13Party flythrough shot of young multi-ethnic group of people and friends dancing to cool music with disco lights in a nightclub for entertainment
4k00:14African-American woman dancing at party with cocktail in her hand, laughing at her girl friends on the dance floor at a modern disco nightclub. Group is cheering as confetti is flying in slow motion
4k00:13Fashionable friends at nightclub taking selfies and pulling faces for the photo with people, music and disco lights in the background of the party in the night club
4k00:13Slow mortion shot of young festive people with their hands raised and in the air at concert or party. Smoke is lingering in the nightclub and silhouettes of teenagers dancing.
4k00:16Young beautiful woman with middle eastern decent and curly hair dancing for cheerful and being festive at party in nightclub with disco lights, friends and lens flare
4k00:18Young attractive blond woman joyful and dancing at a nightclub with disco lights celebrating a party with friends
Same model in other videos
4k00:23Man with backpack standing watching a sting ray swim past in an underwater aquarium in a tourism and travel concept
4k00:14Senior couple enjoying cocktails poolside in a summer resort with multi-storey hotel and sparkling swimming pool
4k00:08Man leaving a dance floor in an entertainment centre or disco under colorful purple lighting with copyspace
4k00:26Two women watching tropical fish swimming amongst tall trailing green aquatic plants in an aquarium during their summer vacation
4k00:27Two men chatting over cold beers in a swimming pool leaning on the edge on the paving at a summer resort in a travel and tourism concept
4k00:23Two men enjoying a cold beer in a resort swimming pool on a hot summer day in a tourism and travel or vacation concept
4k00:18Two senior men standing in a swimming pool chatting while enjoying a cold beer in a summer vacation concept