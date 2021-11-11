0
SELECTShutterstock Select premium quality clip
Stock video
Vertical shot of an African American mother and daughter baking cookies in the kitchen, using cookie cutters. Domestic life and Christmas concept.
w
- Stock footage ID: 1082157905
US$399
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|Included
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|1.2 GB
|HD
|Included
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|16.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:08Family on video call at home during social distancing using smart phone and video conferencing technology
4k00:12Focused girl helping her mom to wash dish, rubbing glass with sponge and soap foam. Side view, vertical motion. Family and household chores concept
4k00:18Vertical shot of African American mother and daughter having a video call, wearing Santa Claus hats, waving at the camera. Family and Christmas concept.
4k00:18Vertical overhead shot of biracial mother and daughter lying on the floor with their legs on a couch, using a tablet. Family and domestic life concept.
4k00:12Vertical shot of an African American family looking at the camera, the daughter sitting her dads shoulders. Family and Christmas concept.
4k00:19Vertical shot of an African American family decorating a Christmas tree, man being handed a star-shaped tree topper by his wife, a girl sitting on his shoulders. Family and Christmas concept.
4k00:10A vertical shot of a young Muslim mother with a smiling face enjoys living with her baby daughter in the bedroom at home, a Muslim mother with her lovely daughter. Mother holding baby's hand to clap.
Same model in other videos
4k00:12Vertical shot of an African American family looking at the camera, the daughter sitting her dads shoulders. Family and Christmas concept.
4k00:11Vertical shot of an African American girl using cookie cutters, smiling. Domestic life and Christmas concept.
4k00:19Vertical shot of an African American family decorating a Christmas tree, man being handed a star-shaped tree topper by his wife, a girl sitting on his shoulders. Family and Christmas concept.
4k00:14Happy african american siblings decorating christmas tree. family christmas time and festivity together at home.
4k00:18Vertical shot of an African American woman having a video call, smiling and waving at the camera. Domestic life and technology concept.
4k00:18Vertical shot of an African American girl using Christmas tree-shaped cookie cutters, smiling. Domestic life and Christmas concept.
4k00:11Happy african american father coming back home and hugging with children. family time, having fun together at home.