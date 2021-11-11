0
SELECTShutterstock Select premium quality clip
Stock video
Vertical shot of an African American woman showing the band-aid over vaccination spot on her shoulder. Coronavirus and vaccination concept.
w
- Stock footage ID: 1082157809
399 USD
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|Included
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|1.5 GB
|HD
|Included
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|27.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11Aerial - Top view of a beautiful young woman jumping from a motor boat bow into crystal clear transparent water of a luxury travel destination
4k00:13Young Woman at Home Uses Green Mock-up Screen Smartphone. She's Sitting On a Couch in His Cozy Living Room. Point of View Camera Shot.
4k00:09Woman using Chroma Key Smartphone while Standing, Looking at the Green Screen. Night City Street Full of Neon Light. Female Using Mobile Phone. Over the Shoulder Closeup Tracking Shot Focus on Display
4k00:09Two Lovers Kissing in Colourful UV Light of Room or Nightclub. Intimacy of Couple in Multi-Colour or Ultra-Violet Filter Closeup. Modern Love of Young Pair in Rainbow of Neon. Vertical Video Format
hd00:08Lovers Kissing in Colourful UV Light of Night Club or Urban City. Intimacy of Couple in Multi-Colour Illumination or Ultra-Violet Filter Closeup. Love of Pair in Rainbow of Neon. Vertical Video Format
4k00:11Woman at Home Lying on a Couch using Smartphone with Green Mock-up Screen, Doing Swiping, Scrolling Gestures. Girl Using Mobile Phone, Internet Social Networks Browsing. Point of View Camera Shot.
Same model in other videos
4k00:18Vertical shot of an African American woman helping a senior woman using a tablet. Seniors and technology concept.
4k00:18Vertical shot of African American mother and daughter having a video call, wearing Santa Claus hats, waving at the camera. Family and Christmas concept.
4k00:13African american female physiotherapist wearing face mask helping senior female patient exercise. senior healthcare and medical physiotherapy treatment during covid 19 pandemic.
4k00:19Happy african american female physiotherapist helping senior female patient exercise at home. senior healthcare and medical physiotherapy treatment.
4k00:27Vertical shot of an African American woman helping a senior woman using a resistance band. Seniors and physical therapy concept.
4k00:13Happy african american female physiotherapist helping senior female patient exercise at home. senior healthcare and medical physiotherapy treatment.
4k00:19Happy african american female physiotherapist helping senior female patient exercise at home. senior healthcare and medical physiotherapy treatment.