 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Hands of male dentist examining teeth of female patient at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business.

w

By wavebreakmedia

  • Stock footage ID: 1081398035
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV1.7 GB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV19.9 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV4 MB

Related stock videos

Professional male dentist show beautiful teeth in mirror to happy woman visitor. Positive female patient of dental clinic enjoying amazing smile after treatment.
4k00:30Professional male dentist show beautiful teeth in mirror to happy woman visitor. Positive female patient of dental clinic enjoying amazing smile after treatment.
Smiling young woman receiving dental checkup. Portrait of a smiling woman looking at camera after visiting the dentist. Male dentist examining the teeth with a mirror.
hd00:12Smiling young woman receiving dental checkup. Portrait of a smiling woman looking at camera after visiting the dentist. Male dentist examining the teeth with a mirror.
Two doctors dentists discuss the operation they will do. Dental office
hd00:16Two doctors dentists discuss the operation they will do. Dental office
Portrait of friendly Caucasian dentist smiling at camera at the dental clinic
hd00:11Portrait of friendly Caucasian dentist smiling at camera at the dental clinic
Closeup of dentist looking at dental x-ray plate. Dental x-ray plate leaning on the light table while the dentist examines the dental arch.
hd00:13Closeup of dentist looking at dental x-ray plate. Dental x-ray plate leaning on the light table while the dentist examines the dental arch.
Dentist asks young male patient questions and writing down responses before asking him to show his teeth. Shot on Canon 5d Mk2 with a frame rate of 30fps
hd00:12Dentist asks young male patient questions and writing down responses before asking him to show his teeth. Shot on Canon 5d Mk2 with a frame rate of 30fps
Close up a handsome young male patient in dental chair looking in the mirror talking smiling medical hygiene healthcare teeth patient equipment slow motion.
4k00:11Close up a handsome young male patient in dental chair looking in the mirror talking smiling medical hygiene healthcare teeth patient equipment slow motion.
Beautiful Woman Dentist in a Protective Shield and Face Mask with the Help of an Male Assistant and Medical Equipment Works with a Female Patient in Dental Office. Healthcare and Medicine Concept.
4k00:14Beautiful Woman Dentist in a Protective Shield and Face Mask with the Help of an Male Assistant and Medical Equipment Works with a Female Patient in Dental Office. Healthcare and Medicine Concept.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Caucasian male dentist with face mask examining teeth at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business during covid 19 pandemic.
4k00:12Caucasian male dentist with face mask examining teeth at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business during covid 19 pandemic.
Caucasian male dentist examining teeth of female patient at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business.
4k00:19Caucasian male dentist examining teeth of female patient at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business.
Caucasian male dentist with face mask examining teeth of female patient at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business during covid 19 pandemic.
4k00:19Caucasian male dentist with face mask examining teeth of female patient at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business during covid 19 pandemic.
Caucasian male dentist with face mask examining teeth of female patient at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business during covid 19 pandemic.
4k00:18Caucasian male dentist with face mask examining teeth of female patient at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business during covid 19 pandemic.
Same model in other videos
Biracial female dentist with face mask examining teeth of male patient at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business during covid 19 pandemic.
4k00:10Biracial female dentist with face mask examining teeth of male patient at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business during covid 19 pandemic.
Smiling caucasian man talking and signing documents at reception at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business.
4k00:16Smiling caucasian man talking and signing documents at reception at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business.
Portrait of smiling caucasian male dentist with female patient at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business during covid 19 pandemic.
4k00:17Portrait of smiling caucasian male dentist with female patient at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business during covid 19 pandemic.
Caucasian male dentist with face mask examining teeth of female patient at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business during covid 19 pandemic.
4k00:14Caucasian male dentist with face mask examining teeth of female patient at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business during covid 19 pandemic.
Smiling caucasian man talking and paying with smartphone at reception at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business.
4k00:15Smiling caucasian man talking and paying with smartphone at reception at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business.
Smiling caucasian male dentist talking with female patient at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business.
4k00:18Smiling caucasian male dentist talking with female patient at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business.
Portrait of smiling caucasian female dental nurse with female patient at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business during covid 19 pandemic.
4k00:16Portrait of smiling caucasian female dental nurse with female patient at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business during covid 19 pandemic.
Caucasian male dentist talking and preparing female patient at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business.
4k00:18Caucasian male dentist talking and preparing female patient at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business.

Related video keywords