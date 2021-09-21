 
beetle (Lixus scrobicollis) sitting on thistle bud

By aaltair

  • Stock footage ID: 1079499080
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4241.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV24 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.8 MB

