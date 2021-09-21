 
The extraordinary Carpathian valley with snow-capped hills and mountains covered with evergreen spruce forests against the backdrop of a warm bright fiery sunset

By YouraPechkin

  • Stock footage ID: 1079472230
Video clip length: 00:28FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV2 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV48.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.5 MB

