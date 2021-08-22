0
Stock video
Review rating online on smart phone. Customer feedback testimonials. Digital reviews stars with good and bad rate experience.
M
By MaDedee
- Stock footage ID: 1077937679
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|32.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|706 kB
Related stock videos
4k00:125 star rating or review in survey, poll, questionnaire or customer satisfaction research. Happy business man giving positive feedback with abstract five stars. Service recommendation.
4k00:16Frustrated young adult couple feeling stressed about high mortgage rates doing paperwork at home. Angry husband and wife renters calculating household payments, having financial problems or bank debt.
hd00:07Close up shot of a computer screen with an online rating and review survey feedback poll getting an excellent five star review by the customer.
4k00:11Customer feedback, Giving online review, Digital rating system, Customer satisfaction - animated video clip
4k00:10Young couple calculating bills, taxes and expenses, counting mortgage rate making savings concept. Millennial husband and wife considering taking bank loan, investing money. Family financial economy.
4k00:07Five golden stars appear on the black relief surface. The concept of company reputation and business excellence. 4K UHD FullHD. Loopable, 3D rendering.
Related video keywords
assessmentbubblebusinesscartoonchatclientcommentcommunicationconceptconversationcustomerdigitalevaluateevaluationexperiencefeedbackgoodiconillustrationinformationinternetmanagementmarketingmessagemobileonlineopinionphonepositivequalityrankingratingreputationreviewsatisfactionscreenservicesmartphonesocialspeechstarsuccesssurveytechnologytestimonialtextuserwebwebsite