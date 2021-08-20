 
0

Stock video

Rising footage along church tower reveals docks and red brick buildings in Speicherstadt district. Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg, Germany

2

By 21 Aerials

  • Stock footage ID: 1077826343
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.6 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV43.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8.5 MB

Related video keywords