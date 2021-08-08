0
Stock video
POV footage of walk in traditional bazaar. Young people riding scooters at narrow market street in souk. Marrakesh Morocco, Africa in 2019
2
By 21 Aerials
- Stock footage ID: 1077229037
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.2 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|28.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:16MARRAKECH, MOROCCO - APRIL 2019: Alley in the Medina with local market vendors and tourists walking. POV Walking.
4k00:24MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 2019: People visiting and enjoying drinks and tapas inside the historical "Mercado de San Miguel", a popular market among tourists, located in the center of Madrid, Spain. POV.
4k00:29RIVAS, NICARAGUA - 12 APR 2019: Rivas Nicaragua outdoor street market driving POV. Cultural traditions, diversity folklore, cuisine and culture. Poor population in villages and cities. Market.
hd00:44ANTANANARIVO, MADAGASCAR - February 3: Normal activity resumes in the capital city of Madagascar after fatal cyclone on February 3, 2013 in Antananarivo, Madagascar. POV walking through the city,
4k00:13Izmir / Turkey - December, 2018: Point of view hyperlapse video around the street of Kemeralti, old shopping district of Izmir.
hd00:12SHANGHAI, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA - JUNE 12 2014: people walking in Qibao market district browsing vendors, stores and food stands. Historical market district.