 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Beautiful sunset over Lake Michigan. Sunshine

A

By Alena Mozhjer

  • Stock footage ID: 1077131690
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV791.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV26.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.2 MB

Related stock videos

Close up of two Lovers Joining Hands. SLOW MOTION 240 fps. Detail Silhouette of Man and Woman holding hands over the Sunset Lake Background. Couple Trust, Love and Happiness concept.
hd00:20Close up of two Lovers Joining Hands. SLOW MOTION 240 fps. Detail Silhouette of Man and Woman holding hands over the Sunset Lake Background. Couple Trust, Love and Happiness concept.
Aerial time lapse in motion or hyperlapse over Echo Park of downtown Los Angeles, California skyline and skyscrapers from above on a sunny day during golden hour before sunset.
4k00:08Aerial time lapse in motion or hyperlapse over Echo Park of downtown Los Angeles, California skyline and skyscrapers from above on a sunny day during golden hour before sunset.
Forest Landscape Sunrise Over Water Cinematic Drone Footage Aerial Shot of a Pine Forest and River during Sunset in Europe Portugal Peneda Geres National Park in 4K
4k00:15Forest Landscape Sunrise Over Water Cinematic Drone Footage Aerial Shot of a Pine Forest and River during Sunset in Europe Portugal Peneda Geres National Park in 4K
The sun over sea. Amazing red sunrise on beach palms island. Orange colors sunrise and waves. Nature sun sunrise palms beach background. Yellow sky, beautiful palm trees on the beach isle. Sunshine
4k00:24The sun over sea. Amazing red sunrise on beach palms island. Orange colors sunrise and waves. Nature sun sunrise palms beach background. Yellow sky, beautiful palm trees on the beach isle. Sunshine
Aerial Drone Flight Over Iceberg Pieces Melting In A Beautiful Ice Lake Majestic Sunset Climate Change Extreme Adventure Concept
4k00:21Aerial Drone Flight Over Iceberg Pieces Melting In A Beautiful Ice Lake Majestic Sunset Climate Change Extreme Adventure Concept
Aerial Drone Flight Over Glaciers Particles Floating In Glacial Lake Sunset Colors Ice Caps Iceland Exploration
4k00:16Aerial Drone Flight Over Glaciers Particles Floating In Glacial Lake Sunset Colors Ice Caps Iceland Exploration
Reflection of sunlight over lake surface in slow motion
hd00:19Reflection of sunlight over lake surface in slow motion
Sunrise over the river near the shore, timelapse, 4k
4k00:20Sunrise over the river near the shore, timelapse, 4k

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial view of helicopter flying over mountains into the clouds during magical sunset in Los Angeles, California. Wide long shot on 4K RED camera.
4k00:37Aerial view of helicopter flying over mountains into the clouds during magical sunset in Los Angeles, California. Wide long shot on 4K RED camera.
Aerial view of helicopter flying over ocean shoreline city with mountains in the distance during purple sunset in Los Angeles, California. Wide long shot on 4K RED camera.
4k00:38Aerial view of helicopter flying over ocean shoreline city with mountains in the distance during purple sunset in Los Angeles, California. Wide long shot on 4K RED camera.
Aerial view of helicopter flying over mountain range during gorgeous pink sunset in Los Angeles, California. Wide long shot on 4K RED camera.
4k00:20Aerial view of helicopter flying over mountain range during gorgeous pink sunset in Los Angeles, California. Wide long shot on 4K RED camera.
Aerial view of helicopter flying over mountain range during purple and pink sunset in Los Angeles, California. Wide long shot on 4K RED camera.
4k00:35Aerial view of helicopter flying over mountain range during purple and pink sunset in Los Angeles, California. Wide long shot on 4K RED camera.

Related video keywords