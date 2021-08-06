 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Portrait Chicken looks into the camera

A

By Anatoly Stozub

  • Stock footage ID: 1077115559
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.6 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV35.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.1 MB

Related stock videos

Rooster crows
hd00:06Rooster crows
White Chicken Walkcycle Side Green Screen 3D Rendering Animation
hd00:13White Chicken Walkcycle Side Green Screen 3D Rendering Animation
Rooster crows on manure
hd00:03Rooster crows on manure
Crowing Cock - animation and live action video
hd00:09Crowing Cock - animation and live action video
White Chicken Holds the Eggs Green Screen 3D Rendering Animation
hd00:13White Chicken Holds the Eggs Green Screen 3D Rendering Animation
Young birds (chicken) of golden oriole sitting in the nest on the maple branch in the green forest. Female golden oriole feeds them with fat catterpillar.
hd00:34Young birds (chicken) of golden oriole sitting in the nest on the maple branch in the green forest. Female golden oriole feeds them with fat catterpillar.
The hen is hatching the egg in the coop hatching the egg
4k00:12The hen is hatching the egg in the coop hatching the egg
Cute blond girl is stroking a little duckling outdoors
hd00:31Cute blond girl is stroking a little duckling outdoors

Related video keywords