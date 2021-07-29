0
Stock video
Bridge pose practice by a young woman. Yoga, mindfulness and body care on mediterranean sea. Calm meditative ambient. Panned full body view slow motion high quality video footage.
B
By Beauty Stock
- Stock footage ID: 1076720468
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|494.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|42.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.4 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:15Young caucasian woman in bodysuit relaxing by practicing yoga on the beach near calm sea, close-up of hands, gyan mudra and lotus position. Sunrise background. Slow motion.
4k00:13Group of five sporty women practicing yoga lesson with instructor, workout in summer park doing exercise outdoor in meadow. Teamwork, good mood and healthy life concept.
hd00:16Young woman in bodysuit practicing yoga on the beach above sea at amazing sunrise. Fitness, sport, yoga and healthy lifestyle concept. Girl doing a bridge, Slow motion.
4k00:13Woman practises yoga at sunrise in pine forest. Silhouette of young spiritual girl meditates in lotus pose nature outdoors, slow motion. Concept of fitness, healthy lifestyle, sun lens flare.
hd00:15Flexible female gymnast doing acrobatic tricks with reflection in the water during dramatic sunset with cityscape background. Concept of fearless, courage and freedom
4k00:13Happy young woman practicing yoga on the beach at sunset. Healthy active lifestyle concept. 4K
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:07Yoga standing pose practice. Mindfulness and balance. Calm meditative ambient. Back view medium shot slow motion high quality video footage.
4k00:41Side front view of young blond female instructor. Prayer pose practicing yoga with mediterranean sea on the background. Meditation for mental and physical health. Calm meditative ambient. Slow motion.
4k00:25Yoga pose practice by a young woman. Mindfulness, body care, balance near mediterranean sea. Calm meditative ambient. Panned full body view slow motion high quality video footage.
4k00:19Eagle to hand to big toe pose vinyasa. Yoga poses sequence practice. Mindfulness and body care. Calm meditative ambient. Back full body view slow motion high quality video footage.
4k00:32Balancing stick and eagle pose vinyasa. Yoga poses sequence practice. Mindfulness and body care. Calm meditative ambient. Back full body view slow motion high quality video footage.
4k00:38Female yoga teacher mastering front split position, binds and holds her leg behind. Mindfulness and body care. Calm meditative ambient. Back full body view slow motion high quality video footage.
Related video keywords
alonebackgroundbeachbodybreathingcalmcoastconcentrationenduranceenergyeveningfemaleforcegirlharmonyhealthylifestylemediterraneanmindmorningnatureoceanoneoutdoorpeacepeacefulpersonposepracticerecreationrelaxrockyseaskyslimspiritualitysportswearsportysummersunsettrainingvitalitywaterwellnesswomanwomenyogayogiyoungzen