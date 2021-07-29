0
Stock video
Professional bartender preparing a cocktail with ice. Bartender combining ingredients and making cocktail
A
By ARTEDUARD
- Stock footage ID: 1076705660
Video clip length: 00:42FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|592.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|28.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Close up of a professional bartender is mixing an alcoholic cocktail with professional crystal long lasting ice cubes to customers at the bar or disco club.
hd00:14Bartender sets fire to cocktail, burning cinnamon in alcohol drink, 240 frames per second, barman makes drink
4k00:16A professional bartender is preparing an alcoholic cocktail with ice cubes to customers at the bar or disco club.
hd00:34Professional bartender masterly creating a cocktail in modern bar. Experienced barman mixing red alchoholic beverage before serving - food and drink, nightlife close up 4k footage
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:30Professional flair artist flipping a bottle in the air before pouring it into shaker making classic Daiquiri cocktail in a beautiful modern trendy bar. Close shot on a RED camera.
4k00:13How to make a Martini Part 5 of 7: A male bartender stirs all the ingredients clockwise in a 1930s era bar. 4K RED with motion graphics.
4k00:41Cocktail poured from the shaker to the glass by a young professional mixologist in a beautiful modern trendy bar. Medium close shot on a RED camera.
Related video keywords
addingalcoholalcoholicbarmanbarmenbartenderbartendingbeveragecloseupcocktailcocktailscoolcounterdrinkequipmentfreshglassgreenhandiceice cubeingredientliquidluxurymakemalemanmixingmixologistmixologynightclubnightlifepartypreparationprepareprofessionalpubputtingrefreshmentrestaurantserviceshakershotslow motiontabletastytoolvodkawhiskeyworking