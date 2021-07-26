0
Stock video
Pediatrician With Stethoscope Doing Check Up For Baby At Home, Neonatologist Doctor Visiting Infant Patient, Listening Little Child's Heartbeat, Checking Heart And Lungs, Slow Motion Footage
P
- Stock footage ID: 1076510048
Video clip length: 00:28FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|2 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|18.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:08Female doctor pediatrician using stethoscope listen heart of happy healthy cute preschool kid boy give high five to child patient at medical visit with dad in hospital, children healthcare concept
4k00:13Male pediatrician hold stethoscope exam cute little child girl patient visit doctor with mom, paediatrician listen kid heartbeat do pediatric checkup in hospital, children medical health care concept
hd00:08medicine, healthcare, pediatry and people concept - happy woman with baby and doctor at clinic
4k00:16Beautiful doctor listens to the heartbeat of the child. A woman in a white coat, puts a stethoscope to the breast of a child, smiles and listens to a little girl. A child in a hospital ward. Close-up
4k00:05Cute little asian child girl wear medical hat playing game as vet doctor holding stethoscope listening sick dog in bed, adorable preschool korean child pretending doctor treat toy patient in bedroom
4k00:09Pretty cute preschool child girl wear white medical uniform applying bandage on injured head of sick teddy bear toy patient playing hospital game pretend nurse vet doctor treat imaginary wound trauma
Same model in other videos
4k00:31Romantic Young Couple Eating Pizza While Relaxing In Bed Together, Loving Millennial Spouses Feeding Each Other With Tasty Italian Snack And Kissing, Enjoying Time At Home, Slow Motion Footage
4k00:12Upset Young Couple Shaking Piggy Bank While Sitting In Bed Together, Listening Sound Of Coins, Millennial Spouses Suffering Financial Crisis, Poverty And Lack Of Money, Slow Motion Footage
4k00:12Caring man giving relaxing body massage to his wife in bed, tenderly massaging her shoulders and neck, young couple having romantic moments in bedroom, side view shot, slow motion footage
4k00:15Young Happy Couple Sitting In Bed And Shaking Piggy Bank, Cheerful Romantic Spouses Checking Money Savings, Embracing And Kissing, Celebrating Successful Family Budget Management, Slow Motion Footage
4k00:17Abdominal Pain. Sick Young Woman Suffering From Stomach Ache At Home, Beautiful Female Sitting On Bed And Rubbing Belly, Having Menstrual Cramps Or Digestive Problems, Tracking Shot With Slow Motion
4k00:14Loving Man Pulling Down Wife's Silk Robe And Kissing Her Shoulder In Bed And Tenderly Embracing, Beautiful Romantic Couple Having Foreplay In Bedroom, Side View Footage With Slow Motion
4k00:06Young Romantic Couple Spending Time In Bedroom Together, Chatting And Laughing, Happy Millennial Man And Woman Relaxing In Bed, Enjoying Spending Time With Each Other, Slow Motion Footage
Related video keywords
4kbabybedbodycardiologycarecaucasiancheckingcheckupchildchildcarechildhooddiagnosisdiagnosticdiseasedoctorexaminationexaminingfootagehealthhealthcarehealthyheartheartbeathomeillindoorinfantkidlifestylelistenlittlelungsmaskmedicalmedicineneonatologistnewbornpatientpediatricpediatricianprofessionalproressickslow motionstethoscopetherapisttoddlertreatment