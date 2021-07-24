 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

The waiter unpacks the food packed with plastic wrap. Preparation for the event

V

By VideoRightNow

  • Stock footage ID: 1076435789
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4273.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV10.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.2 MB

Related stock videos

the waiter in the restaurant serving banquet in white colors
hd00:09the waiter in the restaurant serving banquet in white colors
The waiter brings dishes with caviar and croutons to the served tables for guests. Preparing for a banquet.
hd00:05The waiter brings dishes with caviar and croutons to the served tables for guests. Preparing for a banquet.
The waiter serves food
hd00:06The waiter serves food
At the event, the waiter puts a plate of fresh delicious food on the table. Close-up of the table and his hands
4k00:09At the event, the waiter puts a plate of fresh delicious food on the table. Close-up of the table and his hands
The waiter is carrying a dish with oysters, lemon and orange slices. Preparing for the banquet at the event.
hd00:09The waiter is carrying a dish with oysters, lemon and orange slices. Preparing for the banquet at the event.
Waiter pours champagne in glass tower of champagne coctail restaurant
hd00:17Waiter pours champagne in glass tower of champagne coctail restaurant
The waiter serves food
hd00:09The waiter serves food
The waiter carries plates of food in both hands and puts them on the table. Dynamic frame in motion
4k00:13The waiter carries plates of food in both hands and puts them on the table. Dynamic frame in motion

Related video keywords