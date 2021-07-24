0
Stock video
The waiter unpacks the food packed with plastic wrap. Preparation for the event
V
- Stock footage ID: 1076435789
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|273.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|10.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:05The waiter brings dishes with caviar and croutons to the served tables for guests. Preparing for a banquet.
4k00:09At the event, the waiter puts a plate of fresh delicious food on the table. Close-up of the table and his hands
hd00:09The waiter is carrying a dish with oysters, lemon and orange slices. Preparing for the banquet at the event.
Related video keywords
anniversaryarrangementbanquetcandlescatercateringcelebratechampagnecountercutlerydinediningdutyeleganteventfancyfillfineholdhotelindustryinteriorlunchluxurymalemenoccupationpartyplacepourpreparationpyramidreceptionrestaurantserveserverservicesetsettingsilverwarestaffsupperwaiterwaitressweddingwhitewinewineglassworkworker