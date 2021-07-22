 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Static evening low angle scene of dirt road at power line switching station. Cropped view of female feet in sturdy black boots walking through shot.

C

By Cassette Bleue

  • Stock footage ID: 1076334932
Video clip length: 00:04FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP411 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.2 MB

Related video keywords