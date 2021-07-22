0
Stock video
Abstract motion defocused background, colorful festive bokeh, Valentine's day
V
- Stock footage ID: 1076319410
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|23.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:084K Golden particles and sparkles. Christmas gold glitters. Bokeh lights. 3D glowing dust trail. Logo revealer. Intro animation. Isolated on black.
4k00:10Abstract background with shining bokeh sparkles. Smooth animation looped. With a central place for your logo\text. Abstract golden bokeh particles seamless loop
4k00:204K Abstract motion background animation shining particles stars sparks and magic dust forming in space wave flow with light rays and projections seamless loop
4k00:204k. Snowflakes background. Falling snow flakes. Merry Christmas. 2020 New year. Animation. 3840x2160
4k00:16abstract blur With Blinking Bokeh bright party lights Abstract Glitter Defocused abstract background
4k00:18Abstract golden brown defocused blur bokeh light background - seamless looping, 4K, Christmas background.
Related video keywords
abstractbackgroundblurblurredbokehbrightcelebrationchristmascirclecolordecorationdefocuseddotseffectsenergyfestivalglitterglowglowingholidayholidaysilluminatedintrolens flarelightliquidloopableluxurymotionparticlepartypatternpinkromanceromanticshineshinysoft focusspheressummertexturetravelvalentines dayvibrant