 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Abstract motion defocused background, colorful festive bokeh, Valentine's day

V

By Vinnikava Viktoryia

  • Stock footage ID: 1076319410
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV23.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.1 MB

Related stock videos

4K Golden particles and sparkles. Christmas gold glitters. Bokeh lights. 3D glowing dust trail. Logo revealer. Intro animation. Isolated on black.
4k00:084K Golden particles and sparkles. Christmas gold glitters. Bokeh lights. 3D glowing dust trail. Logo revealer. Intro animation. Isolated on black.
Gold glitter background with sparkle shine light confetti effect.
4k00:10Gold glitter background with sparkle shine light confetti effect.
Abstract background with shining bokeh sparkles. Smooth animation looped. With a central place for your logo\text. Abstract golden bokeh particles seamless loop
4k00:10Abstract background with shining bokeh sparkles. Smooth animation looped. With a central place for your logo\text. Abstract golden bokeh particles seamless loop
4K Abstract motion background animation shining particles stars sparks and magic dust forming in space wave flow with light rays and projections seamless loop
4k00:204K Abstract motion background animation shining particles stars sparks and magic dust forming in space wave flow with light rays and projections seamless loop
4k. Snowflakes background. Falling snow flakes. Merry Christmas. 2020 New year. Animation. 3840x2160
4k00:204k. Snowflakes background. Falling snow flakes. Merry Christmas. 2020 New year. Animation. 3840x2160
abstract blur With Blinking Bokeh bright party lights Abstract Glitter Defocused abstract background
4k00:16abstract blur With Blinking Bokeh bright party lights Abstract Glitter Defocused abstract background
Abstract golden brown defocused blur bokeh light background - seamless looping, 4K, Christmas background.
4k00:18Abstract golden brown defocused blur bokeh light background - seamless looping, 4K, Christmas background.
Holiday light gray shining elegant background. Looped 4K motion graphic.
4k00:25Holiday light gray shining elegant background. Looped 4K motion graphic.

Related video keywords