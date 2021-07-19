0
Stock video
Close-up video of a Females Hands Playing with a Popit on White Background.
R
- Stock footage ID: 1076146148
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|23.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:07Golf club hits a golf ball in a super slow motion, in sunny morning. visible deformation of the ball, drops of dew and grass particles after impact raised in the air. Ultra-realistic 3D animation
4k00:03Hockey player in black uniform hits the puck in slow motion. Beautiful close-up (4k, 3840x2160, ultra high definition)
4k00:09An alarm clock rings in the morning on a bedside table. The girl’s hand overturns the alarm so that he shuts up.