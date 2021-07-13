 
Aerial video from the drone. A wonderful landscape with a view of the village of Alakhydzy in Abkhazia and the Caucasus mountains on the horizon.

By Ivan Azimov 007

  • Stock footage ID: 1075810637
Video clip length: 00:42FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP41.2 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV213.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV42 MB

