0
Stock video
African woman eating strawberry. Side view.
L
By Lavandula
- Stock footage ID: 1075798886
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|2.7 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|9.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:06Diverse happy friends eating italian pizza together, five african and caucasian young hungry students enjoying fast food meal sharing lunch during meeting sitting at cozy pizzeria restaurant table
hd00:10Happy multiracial young people friends talking laughing at group meeting sharing cafe table, diverse students drinking coffee having fun together enjoy multi-ethnic friendship pleasant conversation
4k00:06Cute funny small mixed race children son and daughter learn kneading dough with hands having fun help happy parents in kitchen, african family with little kids prepare cake cooking together at home
4k00:13beautiful african american woman enjoying dinner date flirting with man couple drinking wine making toast celebrating romantic evening together 4k
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:34Slowmo shot of young African-American woman and her cute little son taking delicious homemade apple pie out of oven enjoying its taste
Same model in other videos
4k00:11Two bowls with west african traditional dishes. Woman is eating Ogbono soup and fufu using her fingers. Nigerian cuisine.
4k00:15African woman sitting in kitchen at home and eating tasty chocolate bar. Nodding head with smile.
4k00:12African American woman lying in bed at night and wakes up from nightmare or sudden restless thought. Scared facial expression
4k00:11Young African woman is sleeping in bed. Waking up and smiling. Ready for new day. Good morning