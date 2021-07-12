0
Stock video
The child swims in the pool. Selective focus.
T
- Stock footage ID: 1075732250
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|42 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Father with young son playing and having fun on summer vacation in outdoor swimming pool as mother sits on edge - shot in slow motion
4k00:22funny children jumping in swimming pool splashing mother relaxing on swim tube kids playfully surprise mom family having fun on sunny day enjoying summer 4k
4k00:10From inside the pool, young caucasian boy jumps into the pool and dives with swimming goggles. 5 year old kid swimming and having fun in summer on a sunny blue cloudy day. Vacation concept.
hd00:21Slow motion underwater jump into a swimming pool. Children having fun in the water and learning to swim
4k00:19Selfie of son and mother having fun, going down a water slide on a rubber ring. Sliding at a Water Amusement Park on summer vacation.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
activeactivitybeautifulbeautybluecaucasiancheerfulchildchildhoodcirclecuteenjoymentfacefungirlhappinesshappyhealthyheatholidayhumanjoykidleisurelifestylelittleoutdoorspersonplayplayfulplayingpoolrecreationrecreationalresortsafetyseasmilingsplashsportsummersunswimmingswimsswimwearvacationvacationswateryouth