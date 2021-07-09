 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Aerial view of snowy winter forest with mountains in the background. Pine and spruce trees are covered with winter snow. Frosty sunrise or sunset. Tourists walk and admire the peaks of mountain range

G

By GoodShot Production

  • Stock footage ID: 1075619984
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV156.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV39.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.8 MB

Related stock videos

Epic Aerial Flight Through Mountain Clouds Towards Sunrise Beautiful Morning Peaks Inspirational Motivational Nature Background UHD 4K
4k00:20Epic Aerial Flight Through Mountain Clouds Towards Sunrise Beautiful Morning Peaks Inspirational Motivational Nature Background UHD 4K
Winter Forest Nature Snow Covered Winter Trees Alpine Landscape Early Morning Sunrise Holiday Travel And Tourism Frosty Tree Tops Vibrant Colors Aerial 4k
4k00:14Winter Forest Nature Snow Covered Winter Trees Alpine Landscape Early Morning Sunrise Holiday Travel And Tourism Frosty Tree Tops Vibrant Colors Aerial 4k
Aerial flight over The Dolomites, Italy in winter. Filmed in 4k.
4k00:26Aerial flight over The Dolomites, Italy in winter. Filmed in 4k.
Winter season snowy mountain forest aerial shot / Breathtaking natural landscape, frozen forest and dark mountain river
4k00:20Winter season snowy mountain forest aerial shot / Breathtaking natural landscape, frozen forest and dark mountain river
Mountain Expedition Mountaineering Trekking Everest Epic Aerial Of Successful Climber Heading Toward Success Hiking Up To Mountain Top Swiss Alps Vacation Healthy Lifestyle Happiness Achievement
4k00:09Mountain Expedition Mountaineering Trekking Everest Epic Aerial Of Successful Climber Heading Toward Success Hiking Up To Mountain Top Swiss Alps Vacation Healthy Lifestyle Happiness Achievement
Beautiful Winter Aerial Flight Over Mountain Chain Landscape Swiss Alps Adventure Hiking Trekking Ski Vacation Travel Concept UHD 4K
4k00:26Beautiful Winter Aerial Flight Over Mountain Chain Landscape Swiss Alps Adventure Hiking Trekking Ski Vacation Travel Concept UHD 4K
Aerial view of a frozen forest with snow covered trees at winter. Flight above winter forest in Finland, top view.
4k00:16Aerial view of a frozen forest with snow covered trees at winter. Flight above winter forest in Finland, top view.
Car driving on winter country road in snowy forest, aerial view from drone in 4k.
4k00:10Car driving on winter country road in snowy forest, aerial view from drone in 4k.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Wide Shot of Jeep Car driving on Iceland Road with Snow white Mountains and Sunset countryside, Winter, Aerial tracking dolly backwards
4k00:12Wide Shot of Jeep Car driving on Iceland Road with Snow white Mountains and Sunset countryside, Winter, Aerial tracking dolly backwards
Aerial Top Down Flyover Shot of Winter Spruce and Pine Forest. Trees Covered with Snow, Rising / Setting Sun Touches Tree Tops on a Beautiful Sunny Day. Shot on 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:11Aerial Top Down Flyover Shot of Winter Spruce and Pine Forest. Trees Covered with Snow, Rising / Setting Sun Touches Tree Tops on a Beautiful Sunny Day. Shot on 4K UHD Camera.
Aerial top view of asphalt road in high mountains. Winter forest with snow, foggy weather
4k00:18Aerial top view of asphalt road in high mountains. Winter forest with snow, foggy weather
Aerial Top Down Flyover Shot of Winter Spruce and Pine Forest. Trees Covered with Snow, Rising / Setting Sun Touches Tree Tops on a Beautiful Sunny Day. Shot on 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:13Aerial Top Down Flyover Shot of Winter Spruce and Pine Forest. Trees Covered with Snow, Rising / Setting Sun Touches Tree Tops on a Beautiful Sunny Day. Shot on 4K UHD Camera.

Related video keywords