0
Stock video
Aerial view of snowy winter forest with mountains in the background. Pine and spruce trees are covered with winter snow. Frosty sunrise or sunset. Tourists walk and admire the peaks of mountain range
G
- Stock footage ID: 1075619984
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|156.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|39.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:20Epic Aerial Flight Through Mountain Clouds Towards Sunrise Beautiful Morning Peaks Inspirational Motivational Nature Background UHD 4K
4k00:14Winter Forest Nature Snow Covered Winter Trees Alpine Landscape Early Morning Sunrise Holiday Travel And Tourism Frosty Tree Tops Vibrant Colors Aerial 4k
4k00:20Winter season snowy mountain forest aerial shot / Breathtaking natural landscape, frozen forest and dark mountain river
4k00:09Mountain Expedition Mountaineering Trekking Everest Epic Aerial Of Successful Climber Heading Toward Success Hiking Up To Mountain Top Swiss Alps Vacation Healthy Lifestyle Happiness Achievement
4k00:26Beautiful Winter Aerial Flight Over Mountain Chain Landscape Swiss Alps Adventure Hiking Trekking Ski Vacation Travel Concept UHD 4K
4k00:16Aerial view of a frozen forest with snow covered trees at winter. Flight above winter forest in Finland, top view.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Wide Shot of Jeep Car driving on Iceland Road with Snow white Mountains and Sunset countryside, Winter, Aerial tracking dolly backwards
4k00:11Aerial Top Down Flyover Shot of Winter Spruce and Pine Forest. Trees Covered with Snow, Rising / Setting Sun Touches Tree Tops on a Beautiful Sunny Day. Shot on 4K UHD Camera.