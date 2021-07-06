 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Aerial tracking shot of Boat cruising on blue Douro River in Oporto during sunny day in summertime.

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1075451867
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP494.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV29.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.8 MB

Related stock videos

Sailing boat in the river. Tropical forest. Aerial landscape, video
4k00:25Sailing boat in the river. Tropical forest. Aerial landscape, video
Fishing Boat with Large Catch Fish Swirling Flock Gulls Aerial View Drone. Small Ship Floats on Sea Surface Leaving a Path of Sea Foam Water. Seagulls Top View
4k00:07Fishing Boat with Large Catch Fish Swirling Flock Gulls Aerial View Drone. Small Ship Floats on Sea Surface Leaving a Path of Sea Foam Water. Seagulls Top View
Aerial view of container ship anchored in the Port of Oakland loaded with containers, San Francisco, North America
hd00:22Aerial view of container ship anchored in the Port of Oakland loaded with containers, San Francisco, North America
Aerial view of London’s famous landmarks. Several ships sailing the Thames River. Traffic passing London's well known bridges. England. United Kingdom. Shot on Red Weapon 8K.
4k00:12Aerial view of London’s famous landmarks. Several ships sailing the Thames River. Traffic passing London's well known bridges. England. United Kingdom. Shot on Red Weapon 8K.
Boston Aerial v100 Flying low over Harvard campus panning right with cityscape views.
4k00:28Boston Aerial v100 Flying low over Harvard campus panning right with cityscape views.
Aerial view of Stockholm Gamla stan. Drone shot flying over city buildings in the Old Town of Stockholm, Sweden
4k00:25Aerial view of Stockholm Gamla stan. Drone shot flying over city buildings in the Old Town of Stockholm, Sweden
Hamburg Hafencity Aerial View
4k00:14Hamburg Hafencity Aerial View
Aerial shot of the famous landmark Big Ben and Houses of Parliament in London's city of Westminster, situated by the side of the river Thames.
hd00:12Aerial shot of the famous landmark Big Ben and Houses of Parliament in London's city of Westminster, situated by the side of the river Thames.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial Forward Pan Left: Bustling Bridge Over River In Evening in Long Beach, United States of America
4k00:17Aerial Forward Pan Left: Bustling Bridge Over River In Evening in Long Beach, United States of America
California circa-2017, Aerial view of Shasta Lake in Northern California. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.
4k00:17California circa-2017, Aerial view of Shasta Lake in Northern California. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.
Aerial shot of boats on river by illuminated buildings in city, drone flying backward from Manhattan against sky during sunset - New York City, New York
4k00:13Aerial shot of boats on river by illuminated buildings in city, drone flying backward from Manhattan against sky during sunset - New York City, New York
Aerial shot of vehicles on bridges over river with boats in city, drone flying forward amidst buildings against sky - Porto, Portugal
4k00:38Aerial shot of vehicles on bridges over river with boats in city, drone flying forward amidst buildings against sky - Porto, Portugal

Related video keywords