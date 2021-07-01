0
Stock video
Cinematic Baseball Resting On Mitt On Field, 4K
I
- Stock footage ID: 1075194170
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 60Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|54.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|9.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Tracking shot up the pinstripes of a New York Yankees home uniform / New York, NY - USA, May, 2015
4k00:05Hands lift up the case of a vintage Babe Ruth signed baseball / Baltimore, MD - USA, July, 2014
4k00:18Tracking shot of the components of a baseball isolated on black / New York, NY - USA, May, 2015
4k00:08Tracking shot of a vintage Mickey Mantle New York Yankees uniform / New York, NY - USA, May, 2015
Related video keywords
achievementactionamericanathleticballbaseballbluecatchcatchercinematiccollegecompetitioncompetitivedayequipmentexercisefieldgameglovegoalsgrasshandhardhardballleagueleathermajormanoutdoorsoutfieldpitchpitcherplayerprofessionalreachskysnagsoftsportsportingsportssportswearsuccesssummersunsunshineteamwin