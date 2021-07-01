 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

White mother and her mixed black daughter drinking milk at the kitchen

S

By Studio 72

  • Stock footage ID: 1075168862
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4134.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV13.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.8 MB

Related stock videos

Happy mixed race family of three young parents and afro american kid daughter enjoy cooking together. Multi ethnic mum and dad teaching cute child learning making healthy vegetable salad in kitchen.
4k00:15Happy mixed race family of three young parents and afro american kid daughter enjoy cooking together. Multi ethnic mum and dad teaching cute child learning making healthy vegetable salad in kitchen.
Happy mixed race vegan family young foster african mom and cute small caucasian adopted child daughter enjoy cooking together, preparing healthy organic vegetable salad, looking at camera. Portrait.
4k00:09Happy mixed race vegan family young foster african mom and cute small caucasian adopted child daughter enjoy cooking together, preparing healthy organic vegetable salad, looking at camera. Portrait.
5 mixed race girlfriends drink tea / coffee in the kitchen. women having fun and chatting 4K
4k00:135 mixed race girlfriends drink tea / coffee in the kitchen. women having fun and chatting 4K
Happy mother and child is cooking on the kitchen. Kid with mum stirring dough for baking cookies. Mama with a son mixing and preparing ingredients for baking cookies. Slow motion 4k footage
4k00:34Happy mother and child is cooking on the kitchen. Kid with mum stirring dough for baking cookies. Mama with a son mixing and preparing ingredients for baking cookies. Slow motion 4k footage
Adult daughter giving mother flowers on Mother’s Day
4k00:19Adult daughter giving mother flowers on Mother’s Day
Three generations of family cooking a meal together
4k00:11Three generations of family cooking a meal together
Family toasting at christmas at the dinner table at home
hd00:09Family toasting at christmas at the dinner table at home
Cheerful mixed race young mom and child daughter giving high five cooking together in kitchen. Happy african foster parent mother, nanny, teaching cute kid having fun making healthy salad at home.
4k00:16Cheerful mixed race young mom and child daughter giving high five cooking together in kitchen. Happy african foster parent mother, nanny, teaching cute kid having fun making healthy salad at home.
Same model in other videos
White woman and her black little daughter doing simple exercises in the park - warming up their necks
4k00:07White woman and her black little daughter doing simple exercises in the park - warming up their necks
Little black girl and her white smiling mother playing in the green park - look out from behind a tree
hd00:19Little black girl and her white smiling mother playing in the green park - look out from behind a tree
White woman and her black daughter doing simple exercises in the park - squatting
4k00:11White woman and her black daughter doing simple exercises in the park - squatting
White woman and her mixed black daughter on the walk - holding hands
hd00:08White woman and her mixed black daughter on the walk - holding hands
White woman and her black daughter sitting on the grass in the park and meditating
4k00:19White woman and her black daughter sitting on the grass in the park and meditating
White woman and her black daughter giving each other a high five in the park
4k00:10White woman and her black daughter giving each other a high five in the park
Mixed family of mother and daughter spending time in the park and making selfies on the phone camera
4k00:19Mixed family of mother and daughter spending time in the park and making selfies on the phone camera
Mixed family of mother and daughter spending time in the park and making selfies on the phone
4k00:18Mixed family of mother and daughter spending time in the park and making selfies on the phone

Related video keywords