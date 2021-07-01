0
Stock video
White mother and her mixed black daughter drinking milk at the kitchen
S
By Studio 72
- Stock footage ID: 1075168862
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|134.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|13.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Happy mixed race family of three young parents and afro american kid daughter enjoy cooking together. Multi ethnic mum and dad teaching cute child learning making healthy vegetable salad in kitchen.
4k00:09Happy mixed race vegan family young foster african mom and cute small caucasian adopted child daughter enjoy cooking together, preparing healthy organic vegetable salad, looking at camera. Portrait.
4k00:34Happy mother and child is cooking on the kitchen. Kid with mum stirring dough for baking cookies. Mama with a son mixing and preparing ingredients for baking cookies. Slow motion 4k footage
Same model in other videos
4k00:07White woman and her black little daughter doing simple exercises in the park - warming up their necks
hd00:19Little black girl and her white smiling mother playing in the green park - look out from behind a tree
4k00:19Mixed family of mother and daughter spending time in the park and making selfies on the phone camera