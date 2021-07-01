0
Stock video
Pink sparkles glitter shiny background
H
- Stock footage ID: 1075156616
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|71.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|57.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|11.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:16Party vibes! Trendy, glam, modern looking, and loopable. Multi-color ticker tape style confetti over background. See portfolio for similar and much more!
4k00:27Super slow motion of flying coloured confetti isolated on white background. Filmed on high speed cinema camera.