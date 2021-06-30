0
Stock video
Aerial drone view of a flying over the rural agricultural landscape.
d
By dmitro2009
- Stock footage ID: 1075138085
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|87.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|25.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:31Aerial view of forest in Sweden at sunrise. Drone shot flying over spruce conifer treetops, nature background footage in 4K resolution
4k00:23Aerial view of a drone flying over massive sand dunes covered by thick fog clouds at sunrise. Liwa desert, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
4k00:25Flying through the clouds above mountain tops. High peaks wonderful morning sunrise natural Landscape
4k00:17Camera is raising above from the thick fog above the beautiful ocean of clouds at sunrise. Sun is rising above the endless sea of clouds until the horizon. Amazing nature landscape, 4K drone in sky
4k00:26Climate emergency.Climate change. Global warming. Epic spectacular high aerial fly over view of a grass fire in the Okavango Delta, caused by drought and climate change, Southern Africa
4k00:10Incredible aerial shot of strong wind blowing away the golden sand from the tops of high dunes in sunset light. Cinematic background with ripples texture on the surface of desert nature
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:22Aerial: Idyllic green trees on landscape against sky during sunset, scenic view of mountains and trees - Napa Valley, California
4k00:46Aerial: Idyllic green mountains and trees against sky during sunset, scenic view of landscape - Napa Valley, California
4k00:36AERIAL: Golden sunshine illuminates the cliffs and other rock formations on coast of Australia. Spectacular drone point of view of the famous 12 Apostles beach in Australia on a sunny summer evening.
Related video keywords
aerialagriculturalagricultureareabackgroundbloombloomingblossombluecerealcoptercountrycountrysidecropcultivatingdroneenvironmentfarmfarmerfarmingfarmlandfieldgraingrassgrasslandgreengrowthharvesthorizonlandlandscapemeadownaturalnatureoutdoorspanoramapanoramicplantquadroquadrocopterrowruralskysoilsummersunnyviewweatherwheatyield