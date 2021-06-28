 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

CIRCA 1938 - Boys put their dogs on a wagon team to pull a wooden car they built around the neighborhood.

R

By Rick Ray

  • Stock footage ID: 1075010981
Video clip length: 00:33FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV66.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.5 MB

Related stock videos

CIRCA 1930s - Men play football as women dance and cheer. The crowd claps and cheers in South Dakota in 1938.
hd00:56CIRCA 1930s - Men play football as women dance and cheer. The crowd claps and cheers in South Dakota in 1938.
1930s: UNITED STATES: private dock keep off. Boy waves at camera. Children on jetty. Man ties up boat. Boy's new dog Freckles. October 1938. September 8th 1938 Tinkey to school kindergarten.
4k00:201930s: UNITED STATES: private dock keep off. Boy waves at camera. Children on jetty. Man ties up boat. Boy's new dog Freckles. October 1938. September 8th 1938 Tinkey to school kindergarten.
CIRCA 1938 - Boys finish building a wooden car around a wagon, to be pulled by a dog.
hd01:06CIRCA 1938 - Boys finish building a wooden car around a wagon, to be pulled by a dog.
CIRCA 1938 - The qualities boys want in their dogs translate to be the qualities men want in their cars.
hd01:32CIRCA 1938 - The qualities boys want in their dogs translate to be the qualities men want in their cars.
CIRCA 1938 - Tired of getting pulled around by his dog in a wagon, a boy and his friends set to work constructing a car out of wood.
hd00:31CIRCA 1938 - Tired of getting pulled around by his dog in a wagon, a boy and his friends set to work constructing a car out of wood.
1930s: People sit in waiting room. Nurses call patients. Men in hospital beds. Shirtless boys stand in line. Horses pull wagons down dirt trail. Dogs.
4k00:311930s: People sit in waiting room. Nurses call patients. Men in hospital beds. Shirtless boys stand in line. Horses pull wagons down dirt trail. Dogs.
CIRCA 1938 - The fox terrier exhibits nervous energy during a game of fetch.
hd01:16CIRCA 1938 - The fox terrier exhibits nervous energy during a game of fetch.
CIRCA 1930s - Boys make a model car in their front yard in the 1930s.
hd03:16CIRCA 1930s - Boys make a model car in their front yard in the 1930s.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

CIRCA 1938 - In this animated film, a boy cleans up a stray dog in hopes that his cruel father will let him keep it, but the answer is no.
4k01:00CIRCA 1938 - In this animated film, a boy cleans up a stray dog in hopes that his cruel father will let him keep it, but the answer is no.
CIRCA 1938 - In this animated film, a little boy whose father won't let him have any fun finds a stray dog.
4k00:45CIRCA 1938 - In this animated film, a little boy whose father won't let him have any fun finds a stray dog.
CIRCA 1938 - In this animated film, elves from a boy's wallpaper come to life and kidnap his abusive father.
4k00:54CIRCA 1938 - In this animated film, elves from a boy's wallpaper come to life and kidnap his abusive father.
CIRCA 1938 - In this animated film, a toothpaste billboard inspires a man to spend more time with his son.
4k00:44CIRCA 1938 - In this animated film, a toothpaste billboard inspires a man to spend more time with his son.

Related video keywords