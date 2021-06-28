0
Stock video
CIRCA 1938 - Boys put their dogs on a wagon team to pull a wooden car they built around the neighborhood.
R
By Rick Ray
- Stock footage ID: 1075010981
Video clip length: 00:33FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|66.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.5 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:56CIRCA 1930s - Men play football as women dance and cheer. The crowd claps and cheers in South Dakota in 1938.
4k00:201930s: UNITED STATES: private dock keep off. Boy waves at camera. Children on jetty. Man ties up boat. Boy's new dog Freckles. October 1938. September 8th 1938 Tinkey to school kindergarten.
hd01:32CIRCA 1938 - The qualities boys want in their dogs translate to be the qualities men want in their cars.
hd00:31CIRCA 1938 - Tired of getting pulled around by his dog in a wagon, a boy and his friends set to work constructing a car out of wood.
4k00:311930s: People sit in waiting room. Nurses call patients. Men in hospital beds. Shirtless boys stand in line. Horses pull wagons down dirt trail. Dogs.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k01:00CIRCA 1938 - In this animated film, a boy cleans up a stray dog in hopes that his cruel father will let him keep it, but the answer is no.
4k00:45CIRCA 1938 - In this animated film, a little boy whose father won't let him have any fun finds a stray dog.
4k00:54CIRCA 1938 - In this animated film, elves from a boy's wallpaper come to life and kidnap his abusive father.