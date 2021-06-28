0
Stock video
CIRCA 1946 - In this crime movie, Dick Tracy gets into a nighttime shoot-out with a gangster he followed to the train tracks.
R
By Rick Ray
- Stock footage ID: 1075010735
Video clip length: 01:28FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|100.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.9 MB
Related stock videos
sd01:56Formal hearings commence with an international tribunal for Japanese war criminals in 1946, Tokyo, Japan, one of the accused, Hideki Tojo, a former General of the Imperial Japanese Army,
hd01:49CIRCA 1946 - Goering, von Ribbentrop, and Streicher are found guilty at the Nuremberg Trials. Schacht and von Papen are acquitted.
sd01:36CIRCA 1940s - Prosecutor Robert H. Jackson reads out charges against German Nazi Officers, including Hermann Goering and Rudolf Hess, at the Nuremberg Trials in 1946.
hd01:56CIRCA 1940s - Formal hearings commence with an international tribunal for Japanese war criminals in 1946, Tokyo, Japan.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
1940s1946accidentsb moviesbygonechase scenecheapcinemacomic bookscomic stripscrimecriminalsdeaddeathdetectivesdick tracyentertainmentfilmsgumshoesgunfiregunsgunshotsheadlinesheroeskilledlocomotivesmoviesmysteriesmysteriousmysterymystery moviesnostalgianostalgicoldold-fashionedprivate eyerailroadsrailwaysretroshoot-outsshootingtrainsvintage