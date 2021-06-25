0
Stock video
son disturbing busy father while video conference from home. Concept of work from home reality, People Lifestyles, and technology
C
- Stock footage ID: 1074837977
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1,019.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|13.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:28Busy caucasian businessman coach speaking on job interview working online training webinar while naughty son boy interrupting. Social distance. Quarantine. Family problems.
4k00:27Unhappy bored kid interrupting his busy father to play video games. Indifferent daddy young businessman doing remote classes online speaking on laptop. Technologies. Family.
4k00:05Repair and workshop concept. Father, parent with beard teaching little son to use tool screwdriver. Boy, child busy in protective helmet learning to use screwdriver with dad
4k00:33Cheerful mixed race son writing educational tasks on note pad while caring father busy with household chores at home. Loving dad giving assignment to his boy while family relaxing together in evening.
4k00:26Stay-at-home father in rubber gloves with sprayer cleaning the house while cute son doing homework for elementary school in the kitchen. Busy single dad doing housework and helping boy with learning.
4k00:13Boy busy in protective helmet learning to twist screws with screwdriver with dad. Workshop and handyman concept. Dad and son working with tools. Parent with busy son. Little boy using screwdriver
Same model in other videos
4k00:15son disturbing busy father while working from home during the Covid-19 epidemic. Concept of work from home reality, People Lifestyles, and technology
4k00:12son disturbing busy father while video conference from home. Concept of work from home reality, People Lifestyles, and technology
4k00:14Funny father and son enjoying video games wearing VR headsets at home. Family time and Happy family concept
4k00:11son disturbing busy father while working from home. Concept of work from home reality, People Lifestyles, and technology
Related video keywords
annoybondingboybusinessbusycallchildchildrencommunicationcomputerconferencecyberspacedaddancediscussiondisturbdiversityearphonesethnicityfamilyfatherheadphoneheadsethomeindoorsinternetjobjumpkidlaptoplifelifestylesliving roommalesmeetingmothernaughtynoisyofficeonlineparentpeopleplayquarantinesontechnologytogethervideoworkyoung