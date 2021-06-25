0
SELECTShutterstock Select premium quality clip
Stock video
Portrait of an Attractive Japanese Female Wearing Smart Casual Clothes and Using Smartphone on the Urban Street. Manager in Big City Connecting with People Online, Messaging and Browsing Internet.
G
By Gorodenkoff
- Stock footage ID: 1074832292
USD 399
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|Included
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.1 GB
|HD
|Included
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|21.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13Closeup face portrait of healthy cheerful asian senior elderly old gray-haired man smiling to the camera while sitting on the blue couch in the living room. happy mature middle aged grandfather.
4k00:07Slow Motion Portrait of beautiful Japanese woman using smart phone sharing social media connection in city real people series
4k00:12Beautiful young Asian woman smile happily, wave and look at camera. Handheld slow motion. People casual leisure, happiness, cafe lifestyle, or cosmetic skincare concept. Shot on RED Komodo 6K
Same model in other videos
4k00:21POV Video Call Portrait of a Beautiful Young Stylish Japanese Female in Smart Casual Clothes Talking to Friends or Colleagues while Standing Outside on City Street. Waving Hand in Urban Environment.
4k00:22Portrait of a Beautiful Japanese Female Wearing Smart Casual Clothes and Using Smartphone on the Urban Street. Manager in Big City Connecting with People Online, Messaging and Browsing Internet.
4k00:12Young Woman Using Virtual Reality Headset At Home, Sitting on a Couch in Living Room, Making Gestures to Answer AR Video Call Chat with Friend or Colleague. Modern Female Talking on Online Meeting.
4k00:15Portrait of an Attractive Japanese Female Walking in Smart Casual Clothes and Using Smartphone on the Urban Street. Manager in Big City Connecting with People Online, Messaging and Browsing Internet.
4k00:11Portrait of an Attractive Japanese Female Wearing Smart Casual Clothes and Using Smartphone on the Urban Street. Manager in Big City Connecting with People Online, Messaging and Browsing Internet.
4k00:18Portrait of an Attractive Japanese Female Wearing Smart Casual Clothes and Using Smartphone on the Urban Street. Manager in Big City Connecting with People Online, Messaging and Browsing Internet.
4k00:09Portrait of Beautiful Japanese Female Wearing Smart Casual Clothes on the Street. Successful Female Putting Shopping Bags on Her Shoulder in Big Urban City Environment Living the Urban Lifestyle.
Related video keywords
appapplicationasianattractivebeautifulbig citybillboardbrightbrowsingbrunettebuildingbusinessbusinesswomancasualcellphonechattingcitydaydevicedigitaldowntownfemalegirlhappyholdinginternetjapaneselifestylemanagermessagingmobileone persononlineoutdoorsparkphoneportraitsmartphonesmilestandingstreetsunnytechnologytouristtowntravelurbanusingwomanyoung adult