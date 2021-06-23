0
Stock video
Aerial View of mountain in Thailand
N
- Stock footage ID: 1074704042
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|933.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:40Aerial view of a village in the lush green rain cloud cover tropical rain forest mountain during the rainy season in the northern Thailand
4k00:24Small wave, Soft wave on sand beach for opening video, text space. white sand beach, Ocean Wave On Sandy Beach
hd00:25Aerial shooting from flying drone of a woman worker is collecting tea leaves on a large plantation in Thailand. Top view of young female traveler in sun hat is standing on a field with coffee brushes