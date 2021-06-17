 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

A domestic cat was bathed and dried with a hair dryer close-up

E

By Ekaterina 1525

  • Stock footage ID: 1074362363
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV263.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV22.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.4 MB

Related stock videos

Funny Maine coon cats move their heads back and forth. HD. 1920x1080
hd00:15Funny Maine coon cats move their heads back and forth. HD. 1920x1080
Woman Stroking a Red Cat Lying on the Couch. The cat lies on the upholstered furniture in the house and playing with the girl. Red-haired cat on the lap of a man.
4k00:13Woman Stroking a Red Cat Lying on the Couch. The cat lies on the upholstered furniture in the house and playing with the girl. Red-haired cat on the lap of a man.
Domestic cat playing on the shoulder of smiling beautiful woman. Indoors setting. Toned image, vintage style, retro filter, backlight. Slow motion
hd00:24Domestic cat playing on the shoulder of smiling beautiful woman. Indoors setting. Toned image, vintage style, retro filter, backlight. Slow motion
Dry feed Scottish cat. Close-up shot, a female hand pours cat food into a bowl, a cat eats food from a bowl.
4k00:35Dry feed Scottish cat. Close-up shot, a female hand pours cat food into a bowl, a cat eats food from a bowl.
First person view of cute red cat feeling relaxing pleasing and happy when been cuddling by an owner, close-up
4k00:20First person view of cute red cat feeling relaxing pleasing and happy when been cuddling by an owner, close-up
A touching moment between a pet and its owner. A fluffy grey cat kisses its owner on the nose while sitting in her arms.
4k00:12A touching moment between a pet and its owner. A fluffy grey cat kisses its owner on the nose while sitting in her arms.
Beautiful woman and kitten at home. Pet cat and young owner relaxing together and enjoying each others company.
hd00:20Beautiful woman and kitten at home. Pet cat and young owner relaxing together and enjoying each others company.
Lazy domestic animal chilling on a girl's hands. Girl is working on a black laptop on sofa and big cat is laying down nearby. Homework, freelance. Work from home. Stay home. Coronavirus quarantine
4k00:21Lazy domestic animal chilling on a girl's hands. Girl is working on a black laptop on sofa and big cat is laying down nearby. Homework, freelance. Work from home. Stay home. Coronavirus quarantine

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Cinematic authentic close up shot of young happy smiling woman is caressing and kissing with affection her lovely pet cat while having fun together on carpet in living room at home.
4k00:20Cinematic authentic close up shot of young happy smiling woman is caressing and kissing with affection her lovely pet cat while having fun together on carpet in living room at home.
Happy african american boy sitting on couch reading book and smiling, pet cat sitting in foreground. spending free time at home.
4k00:19Happy african american boy sitting on couch reading book and smiling, pet cat sitting in foreground. spending free time at home.

Related video keywords