0
Stock video
Peruvian food fried fish delicious dish: Cabrilla frita, fried fish . Selective Focus
r
By rjankovsky
- Stock footage ID: 1074287552
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|152.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|28.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.7 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:25Cooking Fried Rice with Calamari. A Peruvian and Chinese food mixture called "Chaufa de Mariscos".
hd00:26Adding Sesame Seeds on a Fried Rice with Calamari. A Peruvian and Chinese food mixture called "Chaufa de Mariscos".
hd00:11Serving peruvian dish Lomo Saltado in slow motion. Stir fried loin with french fries and rice
Related video keywords
ajiamazoncookingcrispycuisinedelideliciousdiningdishdoradoeatingfatfilletfishfoodfreshfriedgarnishgastronomygourmetgreengrilledhealthhotisolatedlemonlimelunchmealmeatmediterraneanmenunutritiononionpepperperuperuvianperuvian foodpreparedredrestaurantricesaladsauceseafoodservicespicestastyvegetableyellow