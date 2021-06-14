 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Sherman Oaks , CA , United States - 01 14 2021: Large Sherman Oaks home in southern California.

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1074153836
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.1 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV52.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV10.3 MB

Related stock videos

3D rendering. modern living room in townhouse
hd00:103D rendering. modern living room in townhouse
New York. March 27 2020. Virtually Empty Times Square and Midtown streets due to Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak and Stay at Home regulation issued by Governor Cuomo
hd00:22New York. March 27 2020. Virtually Empty Times Square and Midtown streets due to Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak and Stay at Home regulation issued by Governor Cuomo
Nice Caucasian couple in love hugging and turning. Young people moving to new apartment. There are unpacked things, new sofa in living room.
hd00:16Nice Caucasian couple in love hugging and turning. Young people moving to new apartment. There are unpacked things, new sofa in living room.
Happy couple spinning around in new house. Young couple celebrating relocation together. Smiling man and woman having fun at luxury house. Love couple hugging in new apartment
4k00:21Happy couple spinning around in new house. Young couple celebrating relocation together. Smiling man and woman having fun at luxury house. Love couple hugging in new apartment
Exterior and interior of a luxury contemporary home.
hd00:10Exterior and interior of a luxury contemporary home.
Aerial view of residential houses at spring (may). Establishing shot of american neighborhood, suburb. Real estate, drone shots, sunset, sunlight, from above.
4k00:13Aerial view of residential houses at spring (may). Establishing shot of american neighborhood, suburb. Real estate, drone shots, sunset, sunlight, from above.
Handheld Camera: Point of View of Man at Modern Room Sitting on a Chair Using Phone With Green Mock-up Screen Chroma Key Surfing Internet Watching Content Videos Blogs Tapping on Center Screen
4k00:15Handheld Camera: Point of View of Man at Modern Room Sitting on a Chair Using Phone With Green Mock-up Screen Chroma Key Surfing Internet Watching Content Videos Blogs Tapping on Center Screen
Active Family Group Move in Rent Real Estate. Positive Looking at Relocating or Unpacking of Carton Pack by Playful Dad. Two Caucasian Babies Ride a Chair. Enjoying Life or Dream of Small Child by Day
4k00:13Active Family Group Move in Rent Real Estate. Positive Looking at Relocating or Unpacking of Carton Pack by Playful Dad. Two Caucasian Babies Ride a Chair. Enjoying Life or Dream of Small Child by Day

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Day to night transition timelapse of Hong Kong apartment buildings. Chinese crowded city with lights turning on and off at midnight. Fast paced modern Asian night-scape time lapse in urban metropolis
4k00:18Day to night transition timelapse of Hong Kong apartment buildings. Chinese crowded city with lights turning on and off at midnight. Fast paced modern Asian night-scape time lapse in urban metropolis
AERIAL: Slow flight trough Empty Central Berlin Neighbourhood Street with Cathedrals and view on Alexanderplatz TV Tower during Corona Virus COVID19 on Overcast Cloudy Day
4k00:14AERIAL: Slow flight trough Empty Central Berlin Neighbourhood Street with Cathedrals and view on Alexanderplatz TV Tower during Corona Virus COVID19 on Overcast Cloudy Day
Happy couple walk into their dream home and embrace slow motion steadicam shot
4k00:25Happy couple walk into their dream home and embrace slow motion steadicam shot
Home interior walk through from living room into kitchen warehouse conversion empty space modern apartment
4k00:17Home interior walk through from living room into kitchen warehouse conversion empty space modern apartment

Related video keywords