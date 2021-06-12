 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

food market in northern Nigeria, katsina state

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1074090866
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV16.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.6 MB

Related stock videos

Woman at Home Lying on Couch in Living Room Using Smartphone Buys in Internet Shop. Woman Orders Food Home In An Online Store Using a Smartphone. Female Selects Vegetables in Grocery Online Store. POV
4k00:12Woman at Home Lying on Couch in Living Room Using Smartphone Buys in Internet Shop. Woman Orders Food Home In An Online Store Using a Smartphone. Female Selects Vegetables in Grocery Online Store. POV
Fresh organic vegetables and herbs at the farmers market. Colorful raw vegetables and herbs on sale at the local farmer's market. Earth concept, fresh harvest
hd00:31Fresh organic vegetables and herbs at the farmers market. Colorful raw vegetables and herbs on sale at the local farmer's market. Earth concept, fresh harvest
Timelapse grocery supermarket
4k00:15Timelapse grocery supermarket
Transportation of Food on Truck. Shipment Order of Foodstuff from Industrial Warehouse for Sale. Worker Carries and Sorts Boxes of Tomato for Supplier. Concept of Transfer Company or Carriage on Lorry
4k00:08Transportation of Food on Truck. Shipment Order of Foodstuff from Industrial Warehouse for Sale. Worker Carries and Sorts Boxes of Tomato for Supplier. Concept of Transfer Company or Carriage on Lorry
Orders Pizza Using Online Delivery. Woman Orders Food Home In Online Store Using a Smartphone. Female Ordering pizza using food delivery app. Woman at Home Lying on Couch in Living Room Smartphone.
4k00:09Orders Pizza Using Online Delivery. Woman Orders Food Home In Online Store Using a Smartphone. Female Ordering pizza using food delivery app. Woman at Home Lying on Couch in Living Room Smartphone.
Volunteers in protective suits pack products. Food delivery services during coronavirus pandemic for working from home and social distancing. Shopping online.
hd00:20Volunteers in protective suits pack products. Food delivery services during coronavirus pandemic for working from home and social distancing. Shopping online.
Farmer holding fresh ripe red tomatoes. farmer market outdoor. Organic vegetables, small local farm, farming concept. Farmer selling fresh crops, tomato harvest.
4k00:18Farmer holding fresh ripe red tomatoes. farmer market outdoor. Organic vegetables, small local farm, farming concept. Farmer selling fresh crops, tomato harvest.
Farmer's Market: Farmer Hands Holding Vegetable Box Full Of Fresh Organic Potato, Carrot, Onion, Pepper, Tomat, Cucumber, Cabbage, Beet. Harvest Agriculture Industry Concept. Organic Farm Food Harvest
hd00:23Farmer's Market: Farmer Hands Holding Vegetable Box Full Of Fresh Organic Potato, Carrot, Onion, Pepper, Tomat, Cucumber, Cabbage, Beet. Harvest Agriculture Industry Concept. Organic Farm Food Harvest

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Happy Farmer Walks with Box full of Tomatoes Through Industrial, Brightly Lit Greenhouse. There's Rows of Organic Plants Growing. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:09Happy Farmer Walks with Box full of Tomatoes Through Industrial, Brightly Lit Greenhouse. There's Rows of Organic Plants Growing. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Mother and daughter buying bread in grocery store
4k00:15Mother and daughter buying bread in grocery store
Portrait of a happy young farmer holding fresh vegetables in a basket. On a background of nature The concept of biological, bio products, bio ecology, grown by own hands, vegetarians, salads healthy
4k00:11Portrait of a happy young farmer holding fresh vegetables in a basket. On a background of nature The concept of biological, bio products, bio ecology, grown by own hands, vegetarians, salads healthy
Female chef puts sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil on the bruschetta on a wooden table at the summer kitchen.Cook chef cooking tasty and healthy delicious food outside. Cooking at home,food or cook vlog
4k00:18Female chef puts sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil on the bruschetta on a wooden table at the summer kitchen.Cook chef cooking tasty and healthy delicious food outside. Cooking at home,food or cook vlog

Related video keywords