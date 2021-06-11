0
Stock video
A young woman runs with her hand through a wild meadow field of rapeseed. A woman's hand touching wildflowers in close-up. The concept of daylight saving time. Enjoying nature. Slow motion
- Stock footage ID: 1074045938
Video clip length: 00:48FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|194.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|18.3 MB
