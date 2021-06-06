 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Establishing shot of top of modern apartment building with balcony, trees and beautiful landscape in Vancouver, Canada, North America. Day time on June 2021. ProRes 422 HQ.

k

By karamysh

  • Stock footage ID: 1073735513
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV1.1 GB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV19.6 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV3.9 MB

Related stock videos

Beautiful aerial view of skyscrapers tower in Jakarta city with orange sky at dusk time, shot in 4k resolution
4k00:27Beautiful aerial view of skyscrapers tower in Jakarta city with orange sky at dusk time, shot in 4k resolution
Aerial view of cityscape of Jakarta with skyscrapers at dusk time, shot in 4k resolution
4k00:24Aerial view of cityscape of Jakarta with skyscrapers at dusk time, shot in 4k resolution
Aerial view of Shanghai downtown Lujiazui financial district drone top view cityscape. Cozy drone point of view footage. Tourism travel business financial concept. Skyscrapers city street urban view.
4k00:32Aerial view of Shanghai downtown Lujiazui financial district drone top view cityscape. Cozy drone point of view footage. Tourism travel business financial concept. Skyscrapers city street urban view.
Sunset over Manhattan skyline, sun reflections on buildings. New York City, NYC. 4K UHD timelapse.
4k00:10Sunset over Manhattan skyline, sun reflections on buildings. New York City, NYC. 4K UHD timelapse.
Top View of the City Center. Overhead Aerial Flight Over Rooftops Skyscrapers, Urban Landscape Hong Kong City
4k00:56 Top View of the City Center. Overhead Aerial Flight Over Rooftops Skyscrapers, Urban Landscape Hong Kong City
Aerial drone footage of New York skyline featuring Riverside skyscrapers and the Joe DiMaggio highway, next to the Hudson river, on a sunny late afternoon (with slow camera panning)
4k00:48Aerial drone footage of New York skyline featuring Riverside skyscrapers and the Joe DiMaggio highway, next to the Hudson river, on a sunny late afternoon (with slow camera panning)
Central, Hong Kong - September 20, 2018 : Aerial view of Central - The heart of financial and business in Hong Kong. Footage with cinematic color graded.
4k00:26Central, Hong Kong - September 20, 2018 : Aerial view of Central - The heart of financial and business in Hong Kong. Footage with cinematic color graded.
Aerial view of Shanghai downtown Lujiazui financial district drone top view cityscape. Cozy drone point of view footage. Tourism travel business financial concept. Skyscrapers city street urban view.
4k00:25Aerial view of Shanghai downtown Lujiazui financial district drone top view cityscape. Cozy drone point of view footage. Tourism travel business financial concept. Skyscrapers city street urban view.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Flying above Chicago downtown tall buildings and main shopping street.
4k00:37Flying above Chicago downtown tall buildings and main shopping street.
Overhead aerial view above Michigan avenue with skyscrapers in Chicago. Famous shopping destination
4k00:34Overhead aerial view above Michigan avenue with skyscrapers in Chicago. Famous shopping destination

Related video keywords