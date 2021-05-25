0
Stock video
Clean home. Housewife routine. Perfect interior. Room hygiene. Smiling woman t-shirt and apron cleaning dust by microfiber patch from picture on white wall.
G
By Golubovy
- Stock footage ID: 1073048783
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.2 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|17.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:08Beautiful healthy millennial single woman looking at camera at home. Happy young adult girl with attractive face standing in apartment. Smiling confident casual model posing indoors, close up portrait
4k00:08Cheerful pretty millennial woman looking at camera laughing with dental smile standing at home office indoors. Happy young beautiful lady close up portrait. White healthy teeth, dentistry concept
4k00:09A beautiful woman struggling with house cleaning to clean the bed or wardrobe with a spray and a cloth on purpose. Concept of: cleaning, perfection, domestic crafts, cleaning products.
hd00:23Perfect reflection! Beautiful young smiling lady standing and cleaning mirror with help of cloth.
4k00:14A beautiful woman struggling with house cleaning cleans the glass with a spray and a cloth on purpose. Concept of: cleaning, perfection, domestic crafts, cleaning products.
Same model in other videos
hd00:18Covid pandemia breakout. Medical staff protection. Female physician wearing blue latex gloves on hands.
4k00:29Money time. Woman hands with dollar fan alarm clock. Set of 3 gestures isolated on orange yellow background.
4k00:10Hand gestures. Approval dislike. Woman showing thumb up down isolated on gray copyspace background.
4k00:17Female universe. Spiritual aura. Double exposure peaceful woman face silhouette in neon glow purple blue smoke motion abstract background. Enlightenment nirvana zen. Healing energy. Astral eternity.
Related video keywords
adultapronartcaucasianchorescleanclean homecleanercleaningcopy spacedustdusterempty spaceequipmentfemaleframegrayhomehousehousewifehousewife routinehouseworkhygieneindoorinteriorjanitormicrofiberpaintingpatchperfectperfect interiorpersonpicturepinkremovingroomsceneryservicesmilingt-shirttoolstop viewwallwashingwhitewomanworkworker