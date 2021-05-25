 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Clean home. Housewife routine. Perfect interior. Room hygiene. Smiling woman t-shirt and apron cleaning dust by microfiber patch from picture on white wall.

G

By Golubovy

  • Stock footage ID: 1073048783
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.2 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV17.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.5 MB

Related stock videos

Beautiful healthy millennial single woman looking at camera at home. Happy young adult girl with attractive face standing in apartment. Smiling confident casual model posing indoors, close up portrait
4k00:08Beautiful healthy millennial single woman looking at camera at home. Happy young adult girl with attractive face standing in apartment. Smiling confident casual model posing indoors, close up portrait
Cheerful pretty millennial woman looking at camera laughing with dental smile standing at home office indoors. Happy young beautiful lady close up portrait. White healthy teeth, dentistry concept
4k00:08Cheerful pretty millennial woman looking at camera laughing with dental smile standing at home office indoors. Happy young beautiful lady close up portrait. White healthy teeth, dentistry concept
A beautiful woman struggling with house cleaning to clean the bed or wardrobe with a spray and a cloth on purpose. Concept of: cleaning, perfection, domestic crafts, cleaning products.
4k00:09A beautiful woman struggling with house cleaning to clean the bed or wardrobe with a spray and a cloth on purpose. Concept of: cleaning, perfection, domestic crafts, cleaning products.
Perfect reflection! Beautiful young smiling lady standing and cleaning mirror with help of cloth.
hd00:23Perfect reflection! Beautiful young smiling lady standing and cleaning mirror with help of cloth.
Beautiful young sexy maid cleans tiled floor, concept cleaning. 1920x1080
hd00:30Beautiful young sexy maid cleans tiled floor, concept cleaning. 1920x1080
A beautiful woman struggling with house cleaning cleans the glass with a spray and a cloth on purpose. Concept of: cleaning, perfection, domestic crafts, cleaning products.
4k00:14A beautiful woman struggling with house cleaning cleans the glass with a spray and a cloth on purpose. Concept of: cleaning, perfection, domestic crafts, cleaning products.
Wash in rubber gloves window with a wet rag, SLOW MOTION. HD, 1920x1080.
hd00:14Wash in rubber gloves window with a wet rag, SLOW MOTION. HD, 1920x1080.
Hand in glove cleaning window. Glass and rag.
4k00:09Hand in glove cleaning window. Glass and rag.
Same model in other videos
Virus epidemic breakout. Nurse wearing medical personal protective equipment.
hd00:07Virus epidemic breakout. Nurse wearing medical personal protective equipment.
Medical worker portrait. Confident female doctor in protective face mask and eyeglasses.
hd00:16Medical worker portrait. Confident female doctor in protective face mask and eyeglasses.
Covid pandemia breakout. Medical staff protection. Female physician wearing blue latex gloves on hands.
hd00:18Covid pandemia breakout. Medical staff protection. Female physician wearing blue latex gloves on hands.
Money time. Woman hands with dollar fan alarm clock. Set of 3 gestures isolated on orange yellow background.
4k00:29Money time. Woman hands with dollar fan alarm clock. Set of 3 gestures isolated on orange yellow background.
Hand gestures. Approval dislike. Woman showing thumb up down isolated on gray copyspace background.
4k00:10Hand gestures. Approval dislike. Woman showing thumb up down isolated on gray copyspace background.
Female universe. Spiritual aura. Double exposure peaceful woman face silhouette in neon glow purple blue smoke motion abstract background. Enlightenment nirvana zen. Healing energy. Astral eternity.
4k00:17Female universe. Spiritual aura. Double exposure peaceful woman face silhouette in neon glow purple blue smoke motion abstract background. Enlightenment nirvana zen. Healing energy. Astral eternity.
Successful surgery. Female doctor in protective face mask giving thumb up.
hd00:10Successful surgery. Female doctor in protective face mask giving thumb up.
Good job. Man woman hands giving high five over blackboard copy space. Set of 4 gesture templates.
4k00:10Good job. Man woman hands giving high five over blackboard copy space. Set of 4 gesture templates.

Related video keywords