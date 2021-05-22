 
Stock video

Aerial view, Herd of wild horses grazes on a green meadow. Konik or Polish primitive horse. Top view, Slow motion. Ermakov island, Danube Biosphere Reserve in Danube delta, Ukraine

By Andriy Nekrasov

  • Stock footage ID: 1072860419
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4376.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV70.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13.9 MB

