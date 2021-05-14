 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Young beautiful woman sits in front of a laptop and thinks. Front view.

K

By KsenyD

  • Stock footage ID: 1072387127
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MP4206.7 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV13.5 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV2.7 MB

Related stock videos

Webcam company team meeting concept. Remote employee conferencing boss and coworkers in online group virtual chat using pc video call app working from home office. Over shoulder laptop screen view
4k00:17Webcam company team meeting concept. Remote employee conferencing boss and coworkers in online group virtual chat using pc video call app working from home office. Over shoulder laptop screen view
Female hands of business woman professional user worker using typing on laptop notebook keyboard sit at home office desk working online with pc software apps technology concept, close up side view
4k00:09Female hands of business woman professional user worker using typing on laptop notebook keyboard sit at home office desk working online with pc software apps technology concept, close up side view
Serious girl student wear headphone study online with internet teacher learn language talk looking at laptop, focused young woman make video call tutoring write notes, teaching concept
hd00:08Serious girl student wear headphone study online with internet teacher learn language talk looking at laptop, focused young woman make video call tutoring write notes, teaching concept
Business woman remote worker video conferencing boss and colleagues by online call, employees team chat working from home office. Group videocall discussion concept. Over shoulder laptop screen view
4k00:14Business woman remote worker video conferencing boss and colleagues by online call, employees team chat working from home office. Group videocall discussion concept. Over shoulder laptop screen view
Young indian business woman wearing headphones communicating by video call. Ethnic businesswoman speaking looking at laptop computer, online conference distance office chat, virtual training concept.
4k00:08Young indian business woman wearing headphones communicating by video call. Ethnic businesswoman speaking looking at laptop computer, online conference distance office chat, virtual training concept.
Smiling young business woman professional talking on phone using laptop sit at home office desk, happy female customer make mobile call confirming online website shopping order delivery concept
4k00:06Smiling young business woman professional talking on phone using laptop sit at home office desk, happy female customer make mobile call confirming online website shopping order delivery concept
Excited young woman winner looks at laptop celebrates online success sits on sofa at home. Euphoric lady gets new distance job opportunity, reads good news in email, rejoices victory, feels motivated.
4k00:13Excited young woman winner looks at laptop celebrates online success sits on sofa at home. Euphoric lady gets new distance job opportunity, reads good news in email, rejoices victory, feels motivated.
Happy indian young woman wear headset communicating by conference call speak looking at computer at home office, video chat job interview or distance language course class with online teacher concept
4k00:07Happy indian young woman wear headset communicating by conference call speak looking at computer at home office, video chat job interview or distance language course class with online teacher concept

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Portrait Shot of a Creative Woman Sitting at Her Desk. Using Notebook. She Sits in a Light and Modern Office. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Portrait Shot of a Creative Woman Sitting at Her Desk. Using Notebook. She Sits in a Light and Modern Office. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Beautiful woman listening to music on laptop at trendy home with headphones drinking coffee smiling vintage records in background orange retro colours and styling
4k00:21Beautiful woman listening to music on laptop at trendy home with headphones drinking coffee smiling vintage records in background orange retro colours and styling
Young adult female sitting on skateboard using laptop
4k00:09Young adult female sitting on skateboard using laptop
Male and Female Design Engineers Work on Drafts, Make Corrections and Discuss Their Project. On the Background Stands Whiteboard with Sketches. Shot on RED Cinema Camera 4K (UHD).
4k00:10Male and Female Design Engineers Work on Drafts, Make Corrections and Discuss Their Project. On the Background Stands Whiteboard with Sketches. Shot on RED Cinema Camera 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
Woman is washing cleaning face with organic foamy soap cleanser, closeup view. Girl is cleansing her face skin, making massage movements. Beauty procedure, spa, wellness and healthy skin care concept.
4k00:16Woman is washing cleaning face with organic foamy soap cleanser, closeup view. Girl is cleansing her face skin, making massage movements. Beauty procedure, spa, wellness and healthy skin care concept.
Young woman with grey mask on face is putting slices of cucumber on eyes. Her hairs wrapping in white towel. Spa beauty procedures at home for girl. Skincare, hydrating and moisturising concept.
4k00:08Young woman with grey mask on face is putting slices of cucumber on eyes. Her hairs wrapping in white towel. Spa beauty procedures at home for girl. Skincare, hydrating and moisturising concept.
Portrait of young woman with towel on hairs applying cream on face skin, front view. Girl making everyday skincare procedure. Moisturizing and rejuvenation of facial skin. Treatment, cure at home.
4k00:16Portrait of young woman with towel on hairs applying cream on face skin, front view. Girl making everyday skincare procedure. Moisturizing and rejuvenation of facial skin. Treatment, cure at home.
Portrait of woman is removing facial moisturising mask from face, front view. Young girl making treatment fo facial skin care. She looking at camera. Beauty treatment. Rejuvenation of skin.
4k00:08Portrait of woman is removing facial moisturising mask from face, front view. Young girl making treatment fo facial skin care. She looking at camera. Beauty treatment. Rejuvenation of skin.
Female is resting sitting on sofa in living room with dim light and cozy interior. Young woman is reading a book and drinking a red wine at home in evening resting after a hard day at work.
4k00:11Female is resting sitting on sofa in living room with dim light and cozy interior. Young woman is reading a book and drinking a red wine at home in evening resting after a hard day at work.
Woman is washing cleaning face with organic foamy soap, closeup side view. Girl is cleansing her face skin, making massage movements. Beauty procedure, spa, wellness and healthy skin care concept.
4k00:15Woman is washing cleaning face with organic foamy soap, closeup side view. Girl is cleansing her face skin, making massage movements. Beauty procedure, spa, wellness and healthy skin care concept.
Young woman with clay mask on face taking cucumber from eye and eating it during spa procedure at home. Her hairs wrapping in white towel. Skincare, hydrating and moisturising concept. Joke, humor.
4k00:08Young woman with clay mask on face taking cucumber from eye and eating it during spa procedure at home. Her hairs wrapping in white towel. Skincare, hydrating and moisturising concept. Joke, humor.
Young woman is washing applying foam cleanser on face looking at mirror in bathroom. Daily facial skincare procedure. Beauty treatment at home. She is rubbing and massaging her face.
4k00:29Young woman is washing applying foam cleanser on face looking at mirror in bathroom. Daily facial skincare procedure. Beauty treatment at home. She is rubbing and massaging her face.

Related video keywords