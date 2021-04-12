0
Stock video
Aerial view of paradise coast resort with palm trees and tropical hotels by Ocean, Zanzibar, Pingwe. Lots of bungalows with thatched roofs and swimming pools. Landscape panorama luxury resorts. Africa
R
- Stock footage ID: 1070589820
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.3 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|122.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|24.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Big Waves rolling from above. Top down 4k drone view on blue turquoise ocean, breaking waves, whitewash. Sunny day over the sea. Huge swell hitting shoreline. Powerful waves Oahu, Hawaii North Shore
4k00:39Timelapse. Aerial top view waves break on rocks in a blue ocean. Sea waves on beautiful beach aerial view drone 4k shot. Bird's eye view of ocean waves crashing against an empty stone from above.
4k00:22Aerial view of tropical white sand beach and turquoise clear sea water with small waves and palm trees forest. Praia do Forte, Bahia, Brazil. Travel tropical concept
4k00:17Big Waves rolling from above in Oahu, Hawaii Top down 4k drone view on blue turquoise ocean, breaking waves and whitewash. Sunny day over the sea. Huge swell and foaming on North Shore
4k00:16Aerial video over tropical island beach Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Palm trees and white sand.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:28Aerial of charming overwater bungalows in a beautiful blue lagoon, drone flying forward then tilting down showing top view of the bungalows - Bora Bora, French Polynesia
4k00:27Aerial top view of picturesque overwater bungalows, drone flying forward - Bora Bora, French Polynesia
Related video keywords
aerialaerial viewafricaairbeachbeach linebeautifulboatcoastcoastlinedrone point of viewexoticholidayhotelidyllicindian oceanislandluxluxuryluxury hotelluxury resortmarinaoceanoutdoorspalmpalm treepanoramaparadisepingwerecreationrelaxationresortroofsceneryscenics - naturesummersummer resortswimming poolthatchedtourismtouristtranquil scenetraveltreetropictropicalvacationwaterwaterfrontzanzibar