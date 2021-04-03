 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

prehistoric woman character standing house made animal skins stone age natural landscape

2

By 2DAnimationStudio

  • Stock footage ID: 1070050819
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP414.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV9.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.9 MB

Visually similar stock footage

people travel time
hd00:12people travel time
Balinese Girl Praying to the Gods
hd00:20Balinese Girl Praying to the Gods
kids couple wearing winter clothes playing with snowball scene ,4k video animated
4k00:11kids couple wearing winter clothes playing with snowball scene ,4k video animated
people travel time
hd00:12people travel time
Canggu rice field with Mount Batur volcano in background
4k00:09Canggu rice field with Mount Batur volcano in background
AQUILEIA - JUNE 23: Reenactment of the battle between gaulish and roman cavalry during the battle of Aquileia (180 BC) on June 23, 2013 in Aquileia, Italy
hd00:26AQUILEIA - JUNE 23: Reenactment of the battle between gaulish and roman cavalry during the battle of Aquileia (180 BC) on June 23, 2013 in Aquileia, Italy
See all

Related stock videos

1946 - In this Ray Harryhausen stop-motion animated film, Humpty Dumpty's story is shared by Mother Goose.
hd01:581946 - In this Ray Harryhausen stop-motion animated film, Humpty Dumpty's story is shared by Mother Goose.
CIRCA 1939 - In this animated film, Betty Boop and Pudgy plant crops but crows eat the seeds.
hd00:52CIRCA 1939 - In this animated film, Betty Boop and Pudgy plant crops but crows eat the seeds.
CIRCA 1949 - In this animated film a woman brings a stray cat in from the cold, angering her dog.
hd00:46CIRCA 1949 - In this animated film a woman brings a stray cat in from the cold, angering her dog.
CIRCA 1939 - In this animated film, Betty Boop leaves Pudgy to play with a monkey.
hd01:02CIRCA 1939 - In this animated film, Betty Boop leaves Pudgy to play with a monkey.
CIRCA 1936 - In this animated film, Betty Boop sings as she animates a refrigerator and food processing machine, which goes haywire.
hd01:06CIRCA 1936 - In this animated film, Betty Boop sings as she animates a refrigerator and food processing machine, which goes haywire.
CIRCA 1960 - In this animated film, a Persian prince convinces a princess to pretend she's sick so a wicked king won't marry her.
hd01:16CIRCA 1960 - In this animated film, a Persian prince convinces a princess to pretend she's sick so a wicked king won't marry her.
CIRCA 1939 - In this animated film, a man who resembles a baboon gets put in its cage and a woman gets in trouble for trying to feed the monkeys.
hd00:54CIRCA 1939 - In this animated film, a man who resembles a baboon gets put in its cage and a woman gets in trouble for trying to feed the monkeys.
1931 - In this animated film, Bimbo joins a cult of dancing women who resemble a canine Betty Boop.
hd00:421931 - In this animated film, Bimbo joins a cult of dancing women who resemble a canine Betty Boop.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

CIRCA 1948 - In this animated film, puppies destroy a woman's Christmas tree despite her dog's efforts, but she adopts them all.
4k01:25CIRCA 1948 - In this animated film, puppies destroy a woman's Christmas tree despite her dog's efforts, but she adopts them all.
CIRCA 1941 - In this animated film, a woman chastises her dog for making a mess at Christmas.
4k00:46CIRCA 1941 - In this animated film, a woman chastises her dog for making a mess at Christmas.
CIRCA 1943 - In this animated film, a woman feeds her cat and bird and the bird avoids the hungry cat by moving his cage out of the way.
4k00:51CIRCA 1943 - In this animated film, a woman feeds her cat and bird and the bird avoids the hungry cat by moving his cage out of the way.
CIRCA 1943 - In this animated film a woman orders a new canary thinking her cat wants one as a playmate, not realizing he wants to eat it.
4k00:38CIRCA 1943 - In this animated film a woman orders a new canary thinking her cat wants one as a playmate, not realizing he wants to eat it.

Related video keywords