0
Stock video
cute goldfish cartoon 2d animation screen green
2
- Stock footage ID: 1069560082
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|13.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.8 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:08Cartoon character Kangaroo-animation in a loop on a green chromakey, articulation and gestures in full growth, full face and profile.
4k00:11funny rabbit with huge smile living in and open field enjoying his natural habitat full of trees and clean air in a world where animal right are respected