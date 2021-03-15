 
Stock video

A curly-haired cheerful girl with a white poodle on her knees sits at a table in the kitchen or in the home interior and looks at a laptop. Animal care. Best friend together

By Vasilii_ko

  • Stock footage ID: 1069026673
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4293.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV11.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.2 MB

