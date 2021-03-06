0
Stock video
cute little bee cartoon waving hand Talk and explain 2d animation screen green
2
- Stock footage ID: 1068530354
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|18.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|9.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.9 MB
Visually similar stock footage
Related stock videos
4k00:27Wasp Swarm - Flying Around - III - Alpha Channel - 4K Ultra HD realistic looped 3D animation with transparent background.
Related video keywords
3danimalanimatedanimationartbackgroundbeebeekeepingblackbugbumblebuzzcartooncharacterclipartdrawingflightflowerflyfunnygoldenhoneyiconillustrationkittenline drawingmacromascotmotionmovementpestpetpollenseasonsketchsmallsneakersspringstingstingertailtime lapsetropicalvideowhite screenwildwildlifewingworker