0
Stock video
owls talk and explain 2d animation screen green
2
- Stock footage ID: 1068240194
Video clip length: 00:51FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|24.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|18.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.7 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:08Animated cat with coffee. The cartoon cat is drinking coffee from a cup. Green screen,Chroma Key.
4k00:06Xmas Bell with funny Doodle face jumping and dancing. Loop, seamless cartoon animation. Isolated on Green background with snow crystal symbols. Motion Graphics.