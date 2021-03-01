 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

The chef talked and explained 2d animation screen green

2

By 2DAnimationStudio

  • Stock footage ID: 1068240188
Video clip length: 00:51FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP421.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV16.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.3 MB

Visually similar stock footage

The chef talks and explains, holding the food and towel
4k00:51The chef talks and explains, holding the food and towel
The chef, holding the bread, talked and explained
4k00:51The chef, holding the bread, talked and explained
cute horror. green screen. chroma key
hd00:10cute horror. green screen. chroma key
The chef, holding a pizza, talked and explained
4k00:51The chef, holding a pizza, talked and explained
Ben Boy cook cooking cuisine chef funny cartoon
hd00:10Ben Boy cook cooking cuisine chef funny cartoon
Ben Boy cook cooking cuisine chef funny cartoon
hd00:10Ben Boy cook cooking cuisine chef funny cartoon
See all

Related stock videos

Chef adds salt to the dish, cooking in slow motion, falling liquid in 240 frames per second, cooking food
hd00:20Chef adds salt to the dish, cooking in slow motion, falling liquid in 240 frames per second, cooking food
Happy family in the kitchen mom and daughter in the kitchen playing with flour to have fun and mold the patties in the kitchen in the same red aprons. stedicam
hd00:21Happy family in the kitchen mom and daughter in the kitchen playing with flour to have fun and mold the patties in the kitchen in the same red aprons. stedicam
close-up of a chef working the wok with flames roasting mixed colorful vegetables tossing them , restaurant kitchen , slow motion
hd00:19close-up of a chef working the wok with flames roasting mixed colorful vegetables tossing them , restaurant kitchen , slow motion
Closeup shot of hands of senior bakery chef applying flour on dough, old man kneading dough, making bread using traditional recipe, isolated on black background 4k footage
4k00:25Closeup shot of hands of senior bakery chef applying flour on dough, old man kneading dough, making bread using traditional recipe, isolated on black background 4k footage
Chef salt grilled meat at stone cutting board. Closeup man hands salting steak in slow motion. Close up hands finishing ready steak. Closeup grill meat dish with vegetables at professional kitchen.
4k00:23Chef salt grilled meat at stone cutting board. Closeup man hands salting steak in slow motion. Close up hands finishing ready steak. Closeup grill meat dish with vegetables at professional kitchen.
African American female cafe worker wears face mask and gloves giving takeaway food bag to customer. Mixed race waitress holding takeout order standing in coffee shop restaurant with take away client.
4k00:07African American female cafe worker wears face mask and gloves giving takeaway food bag to customer. Mixed race waitress holding takeout order standing in coffee shop restaurant with take away client.
Chef is finishing meal teasty beef steak with salad for guest of restaurant. Final touch tomatoes
4k00:09Chef is finishing meal teasty beef steak with salad for guest of restaurant. Final touch tomatoes
Close up view of a man chef cooking italian pizza. The process of making pizza at table . Fresh dough on kitchen table. Cooking at home during isolation period, pandemic 2020. Stay home concept
hd00:28Close up view of a man chef cooking italian pizza. The process of making pizza at table . Fresh dough on kitchen table. Cooking at home during isolation period, pandemic 2020. Stay home concept

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Chief Industrial Engineer Has Meeting with Management and Executives in the Heavy Industry Factory Have Quarterly Meeting Room, They Look at Production Statistics on a Big Screen. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8
4k00:07Chief Industrial Engineer Has Meeting with Management and Executives in the Heavy Industry Factory Have Quarterly Meeting Room, They Look at Production Statistics on a Big Screen. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8
In Busy Engineering Bureau Two Senior Engineers Discussing Technical Issues over Personal Computer. Their Office Looks Minimalistic and Modern. Shot in Slow Motion. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K.
4k00:12In Busy Engineering Bureau Two Senior Engineers Discussing Technical Issues over Personal Computer. Their Office Looks Minimalistic and Modern. Shot in Slow Motion. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K.
Two Astronauts Climbing Mountain Hill Helping Each Other, Reaching the Top. Helping Hand. Overcoming Difficulties, Important Moment for the Human Race. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:18Two Astronauts Climbing Mountain Hill Helping Each Other, Reaching the Top. Helping Hand. Overcoming Difficulties, Important Moment for the Human Race. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Creative business team brainstorming ideas working together sharing data late at night after hours in modern glass office
4k00:12Creative business team brainstorming ideas working together sharing data late at night after hours in modern glass office

Related video keywords