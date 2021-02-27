0
Stock video
Full range of fish swimming on the ocean floor 2d animation screen green
2
- Stock footage ID: 1068131549
Video clip length: 00:44FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|37.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|12.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.5 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:08An animated drawing of fish with moving fins and an evil look with an alpha channel in black and white with a brightness mask for cutting out the background during video editing. Looping video.
hd00:14Big Red-green Aquarium Fish floats in an aquarium. Animated Looped Motion Graphic Isolated on Blue Screen
Related stock videos
4k00:18Slow motion. Plastic pollution of the ocean bottom, Tropical fishes swims over the bottom covered with a lot of plastic garbage. Bottles, bags and other plastic debris on seabed in Mediterranean Sea
4k00:19silversides hiding behind secret rocks under sun shine and beams underwater silverside fish school wavy sea protection ocean scenery behaviour backgrounds
hd00:35Swimming sea turtle and sandy seabed. Underwater video from scuba diving with the turtles. Wild sea animal in the tropical ocean. Marine life in the shallow water.
hd00:11Nemo clown fish in the anemone on the colorful healthy coral reef. Anemonefish nemo couple swimming underwater. Scuba diving coral reef scene with nemo and anemone.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:17Twenty glowing Jellyfish float through the Atlantic Ocean. These Comb Jellies (Mnemiopsis) produce a fantastic rainbow light show via diffracting light through movement of cilia (and bioluminescence).
4k00:17Many glowing Jellyfish float through the Atlantic Ocean. These Comb Jellies (Mnemiopsis) produce a fantastic rainbow light show via diffracting light through movement of cilia (and bioluminescence).